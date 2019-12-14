Two old rivals met Saturday in North Platte with the host St. Pat’s getting the best of Hershey this time around, sweeping a girls-boys doubleheader.
The Lady Irish got the evening started with a 50-23 victory, followed by the St. Pat’s boys winning 69-38.
BOYS
Two undefeated teams entered McGahan Activities Center Saturday night and when the dust settled, it was the Irish that kept a zero in the loss column.
The Irish (5-0) played aggressively on both ends, resulting in a 69-38 win in front of a packed house.
Dolan Branch scored a game-high 17 points for St. Pat’s, Jack Heiss added 14 and Charles Aufdenkamp chipped in 10. Sage Young led Hershey with 11, while Cayden Spearman added nine.
Through five games, the Irish are averaging 72.4 points per game and put up point totals of 81 and 89 in their last two games prior to Saturday against Creek Valley and Maxwell, respectively. St. Pat’s head coach Bill O’Malley credits his teams’ defensive tenacity in large part for its offensive success.
"If you look at it, a lot of it has been generated by our defensive intensity and that’s what we’ve emphasized to the kids," he said. "We’ve gotten some deflections and some long rebounds, which afforded us to opportunity to get out and run."
Branch was a prime example of that philosophy, often turning defense to offense with a head of steam.
"The thing with Dolan is that he understands his skill set and is difficult to defend once he gets the ball in the lane," O’Malley said. "He’s been very deliberate about doing that this season, both in the half-court and in transition."
St. Pat’s got off to a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, but the turning point was the second quarter when the Irish outscored Hershey 24 to 11. The quarter was punctuated by a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer by Heiss, giving the Irish 37-20 advantage at the break.
Hershey (3-1) ramped up its intensity in a physical third quarter, but St. Pat’s matched it and pulled away further, creating a 53-32 lead after three and cruised the rest of the way for a 31-point victory.
Hershey’s 38 points was its lowest offensive output of the season by five points after a 43-34 win at Cozad on Friday. One key to that was limiting Spearman to nine points, according to O’Malley.
"We just knew we couldn’t leave (Spearman)," he said. "We’d seen enough of him last year and on film to know that if you give him any kind of space he’ll hurt you. He’s probably as accurate of a shooter as we’ll see all year."
St. Pat’s will host Ogallala on Tuesday, while Hershey hosts Kimball on Friday.
Hershey (3-1) 9 11 12 6—38
St Pat’s (5-0) 13 24 16 16—69
H: Sage Young 11, Cayden Spearman 9, Sam Wiezorek 6, Thomas Gosnell 6, Logan Vanarsdall 2, Austin Hoelscher 2, Will Huebner 2.
S: Dolan Branch 17, Jack Heiss 14, Charles Aufdenkamp 10, Alex Davies 8, Logan O’Malley 7, Corby Condon 6, Trayton White 5, Joseph Heirigs 2.
GIRLS
St. Pat’s got a game-high 23 points from freshman Tonja Heirigs and the Irish rolled to a 50-23 home victory over Hershey.
After dropping their opener to Broken Bow, the Irish (4-1) have now rattled off four straight wins, a scenario that mirrored Saturday’s game.
Hershey (2-2) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead before St. Pat’s used its full-court press to create points off turnovers, finishing the first quarter on a 20-2 run.
"Our press gets us to play with a different energy level," St. Pat’s head coach Nathan Stienike said. "And it gets teams to play faster than maybe they want to, which leads to turnovers and hopefully easy layups for us. We might get the steal, we might not, but we get the other team playing at the tempo we want them to."
Trailing 5-0, that’s exactly what the Irish did, leading to a quick 6-0 run to take a lead they’d never relinquish. Heirigs knocked down the first of her three 3-pointers to put St. Pat’s up 9-5. Moments later, Kinsey Skillstad got free underneath on a well-designed inbounds, giving the Irish an 11-5 advantage. Heirigs closed the first quarter by slipping off a screen and draining another 3, followed by a steal and a floater at the buzzer to give her team a 20-7 lead.
The Irish carried that momentum the rest of the way, continuing to hound the Panthers with their press, while being patient and waiting for good looks offensively.
Hershey’s offense never could get in gear as Tahlia Steinbeck and Dayonna Roberts were the top scorers with five points apiece.
The 4-1 start for the Irish is even more impressive considering that both junior Rachel Heiss and senior Jocylin Sellers are sidelined with injuries.
"It’s going to be a blessing in disguise," Stienike said. "Girls who wouldn’t play as much are getting more minutes, and our bench has been great. Julie (Slattery) and Jenna (Kimberling) came off the bench and gave us good energy. Our guards have to score for us, and they’re being aggressive and are up to the challenge."
St. Pat’s hosts Ogallala on Tuesday, while Hershey hosts Kimball on Friday.
Hershey (2-2) 7 7 5 4 — 23
St. Pat’s (4-1) 20 9 14 7 — 50
H: Tahlia Steinbeck 5, Dayonna Roberts 5, Michalee Brownawell 4, Shayda Vaughn 4, Carly Sexson 3, Varsha Huebner 2.
S: Tonja Heirigs 23, Kate Stienike 11, Kinsey Skillstad 6, Jenna Kimberling 5, Jayla Fleck 3, Carlie Homan 2.
