Irish run away from Paxton in Top 10 D-1 showdown

Two of the top-ranked prep boys basketball teams in Class D-1 met in a regular-season finale Friday night.
And the matchup came down to the St. Pat’s defense holding Paxton to its lowest point total of the season.
Dolan Branch had 17 points to lead the Irish — the No. 4 team in the latest Omaha World Herald state poll — to a 48-35 win over the No. 5 Tigers.
Corby Cordon and Jack Heiss added 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Irish, who finished the game on a 17-4 run.
“We came out and finished (the regular season) with a really big one,” Branch said. “(Paxton’s) Blake Brewster is a big guy and really good. But we got the job done and we took care of him.”
From the start it was clear that the Irish were not going to let Brewster beat them. St. Pat’s bracketed the 6-foot-11 post with two players throughout the night and seemingly swarmed the senior whenever he touched the ball.
Brewster finished with seven points before he fouled out with just over a minute left in regulation.
“Obviously that was our game plan,” Irish coach Bill O’Malley said. “It’s one thing to talk about doing it (before the game) but it takes a lot of resolve by the kids to do that and stick with it. It’s a lot of effort and they did a great job.”
Dayo Kennedy led the Tigers with 12 points and Dane Storer and Davin Helmer chipped in with nine and seven points, respectively.
“It would have helped if we shot a better percentage but we didn’t,” Paxton coach Jody Rhodes said. “That wasn’t the team that we brought here tonight but the ball wouldn’t fall for us. (St. Pat’s) is a good team and they just played better than us.”
Despite Paxton’s offensive struggles, the Tigers remained in the game that was tied 18-18 at the half and entered the fourth with the Irish ahead by five points.
A 3-pointer by Alex Kriha tied the game 31-31 with just under seven minutes left in regulation.
Condon responded with a 3-pointer on St. Pat’s ensuing possession and the Irish never trailed after that.
“That was obviously a key because (the game) felt very uneasy right then,” O’Malley said. “We talked about at the (third) quarter break about trying to nurse the small lead and then pull the ball out. We wated to make (Paxton) come out of their zone.
“But immediately in the fourth, they came out with five points and tied it,” O’Malley said. “It was just big for us to come back and score after that.”
Brewster hit a pair of free throws to bring Paxton to within 36-33 with five minutes left, but the Tigers would manage just one field goal the rest of the way.
“You want to feel like you are on the upswing when you are going into the postseason,” O’Malley said. “Hopefully this propels us into really playing well.”
Paxton 8 10 8 9 — 35
St. Pat’s 12 6 13 17 — 48
PAXTON (35): Alex Kriha 5, Dayo Kennedy 12, Dane Storer 9, Davin Helmer 2, Blake Brewster 7.
ST. PAT’S (48): Jack Heiss 10, Trayton White 3, Corby Condon 15, Charles Aufdenkamp 3, Dolan Branch 17.
