Irish sweep the Haymakers

The St. Pat’s Lady Irish won their fifth consecutive game, while the boys remained undefeated to complete a girls-boys basketball sweep of Cozad on Saturday in North Platte.
GIRLS
St. Pat’s 49,
Cozad 30
Class D1 No. 9 (Omaha Wrld-Herald ratings) St. Pat’s put together a dominant four-quarter defensive performance and found their offensive rhythm in the second half en route to a 49-30 win.
Irish (9-3) freshman Tonja Heirigs matched her jersey number with a game-high 22 points — 19 coming in the second half, while Kate Stienike scored 11 and Jenna Kimberling added nine.
The Irish started off cold from the field, and held onto a slim 9-8 lead after the first quarter. Cozad’s Megan Dyer — who led the Haymakers with nine points — hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, tying the game 11-11.
Irish head coach Nathan Stienike credited Cozad (2-10) for making things difficult early.
"Cozad did a good job of making us take quick shots from the perimeter," Stienike said. "They were packing in their zone (defense), giving us open shots from the outside, and the shots just weren’t falling."
From that point on, points were at a premium for the Haymakers, while the Irish offense heated up.
Later in the second quarter, a Kinsey Skillstad putback, Kate Stienike steal and layup, and a Graci Castillo fast-break layup capped an 8-2 run, giving the Irish a 19-13 advantage at halftime.
That led into the second half, as St. Pat’s outscored Cozad 30 to 17 to cruise the rest of the way.
"We had a nice little run there at the end of the first half, then got up double digits in the second half and made our free throws down the stretch," Nathan Stienike said.
St. Pat’s went 8-of-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 15-of-24 for the game, while Cozad was 9-of-14.
St. Pat’s has now allowed an average of just over 26 points per game in their last three games.
"We finally got to practice after the (Arapahoe) Holiday Tournament and all we worked on was defense," Nathan Stienike said. "We weren’t pleased with how we were playing on that end, and it’s just effort and attitude and the girls have really responded."
St. Pat’s also kept its winning streak against Cozad alive, as the Haymakers have not beaten the Lady Irish since 2006.
St. Pat’s is back in action on Tuesday at Class D2 No. 1 Mullen (11-0), while Cozad plays Thursday at Gothenburg (7-3).
Cozad (2-10) 8 5 7 10 — 30
St. Pat’s (9-3) 9 10 13 17 — 49
C: Megan Dyer 9, Mckenzie Lee 7, Megan Burkholder 6, Biz Tvrdy 6, Hannah Guthard 2.
S: Tonja Heirigs 22, Kate Stienike 11, Jenna Kimberling 9, Kinsey Skillstad 4, Graci Castillo 3.
BOYS
St. Pat’s 64,
Cozad 28
Class D1 No. 4 St. Pat’s (12-0) turned a tight game at halftime into a blowout by holding Cozad (2-9) to its lowest offensive output of the season in a 64-28 victory.
The Haymakers actually led 5-0 to start the game and 11-9 after the first quarter, but were outscored 37-8 in the second and third quarters combined. That included a 22-2 run during that span, allowing the Irish to pull away.
Clinging to 22-16 lead at half, St. Pat’s looked like they were shot out of a cannon in the third quarter, outscoring Cozad 24-3. Despite the drastic turnaround, Irish head coach Bill O’Malley said there were no major adjustments at halftime, just his kids believing in their approach, which has netted an unblemished record thus far.
"We preach to the kids to stay the course," O’Malley said. "If you continue to work defensively and make it difficult for (the opponent), you can create some offense and get yourself going. I also thought as the game progressed, our ball movement was much better."
Holding a six-point lead at the half, Logan O’Malley hit a 3-pointer on the first St. Pat’s possession of the third quarter, followed by a Corby Condon tip-in. Then Jack Heiss — who scored a game-high 17 points — drained a 3 and the Irish were well on their way to a rout.
Condon finished with 14, Charles Aufdenkamp had 10 and Dolan Branch added eight for the Irish.
Nolan Wetovick led Cozad with seven, while Jacob Weatherly and Jacob Gengenbach had six and Paul Cole added five.
St. Pat’s is back in action on Tuesday at Class D2 No. 6 Mullen (7-3), while Cozad plays Thursday at Gothenburg (2-8).
Cozad (2-9) 11 5 3 9 — 28
St. Pat’s (12-0) 9 13 24 18 — 64
C: Nolan Wetovick 7, Jacob Weatherly 6, Jacob Gengenbach 6, Paul Cole 5, Jacob Engel 2, Jaden Vollenweider 2.
S: Jack Heiss 17, Corby Condon 14, Charles Aufdenkamp 10, Dolan Branch 8, Joseph Heirigs 5, Logan O’Malley 3, Alex Davies 3, Caleb Munson 2, Trayton White 1, Connor Hasenauer 1.
