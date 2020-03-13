Irish will play for third Saturday after loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

LINCOLN — St. Pat’s — trying for their first state title since 1928 — had those aspirations end Friday with a 65-49 semifinal loss to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Instead, the No. 1-seeded Irish (23-5) will play for third-place against No. 2-seed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School. A victory would still technically give St. Pat’s its best finish to a season in 92 years after falling in the third-place games in both 2011 and 2012, although consolation games were first played in 2008.
For the fourth-seeded Bears (23-5), their first state tourney appearance as a consolidated program will end in the state championship game.
LCC’s all-time leading scorer and member of the 2,000-point club, Noah Schutte scored a game-high 28 points and often had an answer for the Irish as they made a second-half run.
After trailing 20-12 after the first quarter and 38-29 at halftime, the Irish chopped LCC’s lead down to 42-39 early in the third quarter following a Jack Heiss 3 and a Corby Condon reverse layup. However, on the ensuing possession — with the Irish starting to build momentum — Schutte buried a 3 at the 4:11 mark. Condon hit a 3 at the third-quarter buzzer, cutting the LCC lead to 45-39, but the Bears outscored the Irish 14-5 in the fourth quarter.
Heiss led the Irish with 16 points, while Dolan Branch added 12.
“We ran into a really talented team,” St. Pat’s head coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought we stemmed their offensive tide a little bit in the third. We had only given up six or seven points to a really outstanding offensive club, but then they were able to stave that off. That’s what good teams do. I hoped we had another run in us, but we just weren’t able to get enough stops.”
Fouls were a constant theme throughout the game, especially in the first half.
The two teams combined for 26 fouls in the first half, 13 on each team. The Irish were whistled for 12 fouls in the first quarter alone, with LCC shooting the double bonus just 4:52 into the game.
“Sometime you’re just a little amped up and over-close or overrun a trap and so you end up bumping or fouling. Some of that is emotion-related and you’ve got to be able to control that,” O’Malley said. “Ultimately, a lot of that balanced out. We had our opportunities and we didn’t convert at the foul line like we needed to.”
Free throw shooting, which O’Malley mentioned being a bugaboo for his team all season after Thursday’s first-round win over Pleasanton, was again an issue with the Irish shooting 14-of-27, while LCC went 25-of-40.
Even with a tight whistle throughout, Schutte’s mentality didn’t change.
“Some of us got in foul trouble early, but we knew we just had to be smart, play together and be aggressive,” he said.
Despite Friday’s loss, the Irish family continued making the best of a bad situation with the ongoing COVID-19 virus causing vast sports cancellations and postponements. While the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament was one of the few sporting events still being played, the NSAA limited attendance to a pass list provided by each school, dramatically reducing the number of fans in the stands. The Irish supporters that made the trip were loud in the both games, with some who were not on the pass list even tailgating in the parking lot and listening along on radio.
All of that made for what will go down as one of the more memorable state tourney experiences ever.
“It was unusual, that’s all I would say about it. I think in terms of basketball, it was a non-factor,” O’Malley said. “There were a number of alumni and members of our community that got together away from basketball in support of the kids. That was a really special time for the guys.”
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (25-5) 20 18 13 14 — 65
St. Pat’s (23-3) 12 17 15 5 — 49
L: Noah Schutte 28, Ty Erwin 14, Evan Haisch 9, Cael Hartung 6, Evan Schmitt 5, Austin Hall 3.
S: Jack Heiss 16, Dolan Branch 12, Joseph Heirigs 7, Corby Condon 6, Logan O’Malley 5, Alex Davies 2, Charles Aufdenkamp 1.
