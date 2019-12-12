Irish win a pair over Maxwell

The St. Pat’s basketball teams both got victories over Maxwell Thursday at McGahan Activities Center. The girls downed the Wildcats 59-48 while the boys squad pulled away in the second half for an 89-50
GIRLS
The Irish trailed just once — on the opening basket — but took control of the game with a first quarter run and held off a comeback attempt by the Wildcats.
St. Pat’s answered Janie Sommer’s basket by scoring 17 of the next 19 points in the opening quarter and looked early like the Irish would roll to a 3-1 mark.
Maxwell rallied however and made it a one-possession game in both the second and third quarters. But each time the Wildcats would close in, the Irish would make another run — with the duo of Kate Stienike and Tonja Heirigs leading the way.
"They’re a good basketball team," St. Pat’s assistant coach Brad Braithwait said. "We were glad to get off to a good start but we knew they were going to make a run at us. I was just proud of our girls for keeping their composure. We just kept grinding it out."
Heirigs scored a team-high 19 points and Stienike added 14 to lead four Irish players in double figures.
Graci Castillo and Kinsey Skillstad both added 10 points.
"No. 22 (Heirigs) is a really good player and we ran a box-and-1 (defense) on her," Maxwell coach Kassie Schuett said. "We tried to shut her down and we did the best we could."
St. Pat’s went just 14-for-30 from the free throw line.
"We didn’t shoot them very well but we made enough (tonight)," Braithwait said. "We had shot (free throws) pretty well through the first three games. Tonight we just got enough (down the stretch)."
Sommer had a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats while Harley Kuenning added 11 points as Maxwell fell to 3-1.
"We’re trying to put it in our girls heads that they are good and they can be good," Schuett said. "I think it’s important for them to see that when they do get down right away in that first quarter, they can battle back.
"We are known for starting a little slow and we haven’t played a team that runs as much as St. Pat’s," Schuett said. "We knew it was coming but we just couldn’t match it in the beginning until we got our legs going a little bit."
Maxwell 9 14 6 19 — 48
St. Pat’s 13 12 12 17 — 59
BOYS
Sophomore Jack Heiss led the offensive outburst as the Irish improved to 4-0.
The 6-foot-1 guard had a game-high 31 points — including five 3-pointers — in just over three quarters of work.
"Yeah, he didn’t miss a whole lot," said Maxwell head coach Brent Dinslage, whose team dropped to 3-1 overall. "There were even a few shots where we were right there (on defense), had a hand in his face and he still drained it. He was on fire tonight."
Dolan Branch and Corby Condon added 18 and 13 points, respectively, and all 11 players who saw the court for the Irish scored at least two points in the win.
"We got a number of contributions and our transition (offense) helped with that," Irish coach Bill O’Malley said. "We were able to get some easy baskets off that and get some separation. I just thought the kids passed the ball really well tonight."
St. Pat’s led by 10 points after a back-and-forth first quarter, but turnovers began to hurt the Wildcats after that. The Irish led 46-29 at the half and built a 29-point lead in the third quarter.
"We kind of tried to force some things and I think we maybe got a little too aggressive (offensively) at times," Dinslage said. "We just pressed a little too hard. We wanted to make something happen to get back into the game."
Connor McKeeman had a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats and Seth Simcox added 13 points.
Sophmore point guard Jack Meyer was a focus of the Irish defense and he was held to seven points.
"He does a nice job for them and felt that was a real key defensively — to limit the amount he was able to handle the ball," O’Malley said. "We felt like he was the guy who was going to create the most in their offense."
Maxwell 13 16 11 10 — 50
St. Pat’s 23 23 18 25 — 89
