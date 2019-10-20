Jayson Scott delights hometown fans at MCF 18

Jayson Scott’s performance at MCF 18 played to the tune of over a thousand cheers from hometown fans.
The North Platte fighter wasted no time on Saturday at the D&N Event Center in snapping a two-fight losing skid since bumping up to the 135-pound amateur division.
Scott pummeled TJ Evans of Scottsbluff through every spin and turn, finishing him off with a rear-naked choke hold in the second round to tally his eighth win at the amateur level.
"I went good," Scott said. "It’s always good to win in front of my hometown fans."
Part of snapping the skid consisted of scrapping a preconceived game plan and fighting reactively against Evans, which paid dividends early and thoroughly.
"I didn’t really have a game plan this time and I think that helped me a lot," Scott said. "I just went in, took what was there and did what I knew how to do."
Scott landed over half his punches and kicks, cutting open Evans’ left eyebrow before subduing him to the canvas on several occasions in search of a stoppage. And the fateful drop that led to the rear-naked choke hold came with less than 1-minute, 30-seconds left in the second round.
The win moved Scott to a 1-2 record at the 135-pound weight division, where the transition from his natural fighting weight of 125 pounds has required a learning curve and early growing pains.
"I think its been more mental than anything," Scott said of the adjustment. "In my head I have thought that they’re bigger than me and would I be able to handle it, but once you get that feeling out of the way it’s all good."
Scott attributed his decision to bump up to 135 pounds to the inevitable fact that it became hard to find fighters willing or able to contend with the phenom, who currently holds the MCF 125-pound amateur title after storming to a 6-0 start as an amateur.
But the narrative will change for his upcoming bout on Dec. 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, where a fight against Connor Jorgenson at 125 pounds awaits him.
Other North Platte fighters tallying wins on Saturday included fellow 135-pound amateur David Garcia, who warmed up the North Platte fans prior to Scott taking center stage.
Garcia faced Juan De La Cruz of Scottsbluff, whom he outlasted in a dogged, three-round battle via a 2-1 decision from the judges.
North Platte’s Jordan Vigil debuted as a pro in the 125-pound division, but a rib injury sustained against an undefeated Blayne Richards of Omaha cut the cheers short in the opening round.
Vigil suffered the injury less than a minute into the fight, which first got stopped after Richards was flagged for illegal use of the elbow to the back of Vigil’s head.
Both men agreed to resume the fight, which ended in a Richards win.
The bottom half of the fight card, which included championship fights from Taylor McKeeman and Kam Jordan of North Platte took place after press time. Please see Tuesday’s Telegraph for a follow-up story.
