Jenna Kimberling’s walk-off shot gives Prairie Fire a win in 2nd of doubleheader

It didn’t take long for Jenna Kimberling to start swinging during her second at-bat. That first pitch was so perfect, there was no need for her to wait.
The center fielder and the left fielder tried to track it down as the ball soared overhead, but as they got to the fence, they slowly gave up. That ball was gone.
Kimberling had hit her first home run of the season. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the Prairie Fire 18U softball team as they defeated the Kearney DMilaco Black 8-6 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. DMilaco Black took the first game 6-0.
“Jenna’s been working really hard,” Prairie Fire coach Jeff Barner said. “She’s been looking for that opportunity to do something. She’s a great player.”
DMilaco Black 6, Prairie Fire 0
Haley Becker got the start for DMilaco Black, and completely shut down Prairie Fire in the first game of the doubleheader.
She went six complete innings, only allowing four walks while striking out five batters. Her performance was enough to give DMilaco Black the 6-0 win.
“That first pitcher for Kearney is really good,” Barner said. “We had a couple of opportunities and just couldn’t take care of business.”
DMilaco Black scored a run in each of the first three innings. Prairie Fire only collected three hits in that same span. DMilaco Black picked up another run in the fifth inning off Bella Molina’s RBI double to score Abby Heins. That was Molina’s second RBI hit of the game.
They added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning off a Becker RBI single and a pitching error.
Molina and Aurora Athy had three hits apiece, while Heins and Hannah Godwin each had two. Aspen Nelson, Micheala Wright, Tahjzha Botts and Kimberling each had a hit for the Prairie Fire.
Prairie Fire 8, DMilaco Black 6
The Prairie Fire were down 6-4 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. They had just given up four runs in the top of the inning.
Keali Florea walked and a single from Shelby Yoshida sent her to third base. Florea tagged up on a fly out to left field to make it a 6-5 game. Yoshida scored on a dropped fly ball to shallow left field with two outs.
That set the stage for Kimberling’s two-run walk-off dinger to cap off an 8-6 come-from-behind victory over DMilaco Black.
“They got ahead of us there in that last inning and the girls never gave up,” Barner said. “They knew the situation and just kept fighting. I’m proud of them.”
Unlike the first game, the Prairie Fire held DMilaco Black back for most of the contest. While the Kearney team scored a run in the first inning, the Prairie Fire added two in the bottom of the inning.
Ellie Hanson doubled to bring in Botts, and Lauren Horne singled to score Hanson. The Prairie Fire added two more runs in the third inning off an error and a wild pitch to take a 4-1 lead.
Godwin’s sacrifice flyout in the fourth inning for DMilaco Black made it a 4-2 game, and a four-run fifth inning — led by Kenzie Bonner’s 2-RBI single — made the score 6-4.
Madison Beachel went three innings on the mound, giving up just one run on three hits. She was replaced by Skylar Evans in the fourth inning, who let up five runs on two hits and three walks.
“They’re a good hitting team,” Barner said of DMilaco Black. “They’re a good hitting team and you got to be hitting your spots.”
