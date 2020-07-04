The Junior Ambassadors Golf Classic golf tournament is scheduled for July 20-21 at the Lake Maloney and River’s Edge golf courses.
Hosted by the North Platte Chamber Ambassadors, the two-day tournament attracts entrants from throughout the state between 7 and 18 years old.
This year’s tournament also includes an option team scoring competition for groups of four high school-aged golfers. The players select their four-person team with entry into the tournament.
All participants receive a signature-event Adidas backpack. Trophies will be awarded for the top performers in all flights and divisions for the two-day contests as well as trophies for the lowest score in the team component.
The award ceremony will be at the end of play July 21 at River’s Edge Golf Club.
The schedule for the tournament is:
» July 20: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Maloney Golf Course.
» July 21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., River’s Edge Golf Club.
An afternoon instructional clinic for new golfers will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 20 as well.
The entry fee for the tournament is $30 for nine-hole players and $40 for 18-hole competitors. The golf academy has a fee of $30.
Registration forms can be downloaded at the North Platte Chamber’s website nparea.com, or picked up at the River’s Edge and Lake Maloney golf shops.
Forms can also be found at Bill Summers Ford and the NebraskaLand National Bank’s main location in North Platte.
