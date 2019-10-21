Kam Jordan silences the doubters, wins MCF bantamweight title

Just before the clock struck midnight on Saturday at the D&N Event Center, Los Lobos & Gipsy Kings’ La Bamba entwined with cheers as Kam Jordan climbed to the top of the cage during MCF 18.
He sat there with arms wide open, welcoming an abundance of applause from hometown fans in North Platte moments after a rear-naked choke hold over an undefeated Kyle Egolf made him the new MCF bantamweight champion.
“It meant a lot winning my first one here in North Platte,” Jordan said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to doing since the beginning of my career with Russ Jones.”
But Jordan’s celebration didn’t stop there.
The North Platte fighter removed his mouthpiece and addressed the naysayers sitting in the obscurity of a dimly-lit D&N Event Center, bellowing ‘what’s up’ in torrents of rage from center stage.
“Going into the fight, I had a lot going against me,” Jordan admitted. “The ranking systems and all that had him favored by a lot to win, so I felt disrespected that they had counted out what I had done on the MMA scene.”
Jordan (12-8) entered Saturday’s fight against the 6-0 Egolf with the lowest odds to win out of all the fighters slated for title fights at MCF 18, according to Tapology.
And if doubt over his winning pedigree despite being a three-time featherweight amateur title holder was not enough, the chastising that permeated from his opponents camp during weigh-in’s a day earlier forced Jordan to answer the only way he knew.
“All that was in the back of my head coming in, so I was very fired up,” Jordan said. “Them ((Egolf’s camp) talking and throwing some stuff at weigh-in played a part. I like to think I never start it, but I finish it.”
It only took 1-minute, 47-seconds into the opening round for Jordan to exact his revenge on Egolf, whose confidence withered as a miscalculated attack put him on the canvas.
“I knew I had Kyle (Egolf) as soon as we hit the ground,” Jordan recalled. “After I took a shot and he tried to throw me, we both landed on the ground. I knew his strengths and movements, and I felt I had the advantage on the ground.”
Both fighters grappled for control on the canvas, where Jordan tapped into his wrestling background to gain an edge over Eglof. Jordan flipped the Ft. Wayne, Indiana, fighter onto his back, wrapping himself around Egolf and going for the submission.
The loss stunned Egolf, who sat on the canvas watching Jordan make his victory lap. He would get up with Jordan’s help, which included an embrace and exchange of words.
For Jordan the celebration ended with the title around his waist, but it was not long lived. He woke up Sunday morning in focus for his next one, which looms less than a month away.
“I planned on just collecting my title and keep moving,” Jordan said. “I’ll be fighting in three weeks in Scottsbluff for another bantamweight title, so I look forward to fighting for that one and making it five.”
Full results from MCF 18 (in order of appearance):
Cody Scherer over Jake Sargent
Roger Linn over Jareb Huerta
David Garcia over Juan De La Cruz
Rebecca Wells over Cheryl Salazar
Vyphot Keomanivong over Kayne Duncan
Jayson Scott over TJ Evans
Keilen Fantroy over Justin Weaver
Jacob Kindig over Chris Gard (pro)
Justin Parker over Jesse Rutherford (pro)
Blayne Richards over Jordan Vigil (pro)
Jordan Downey over Cody Land (pro)
Patrick Carey vs. Tyler Prokop (title bout)
Brady Minner over Taylor McKeeman (title bout)
Kameron Jordan over Kyle Egolf (title bout)
Dionisio Ramirez over Aaron Mitchell (pro)
Darrick Minner over Terrance McKinney (pro)
