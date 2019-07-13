Kearney all-star basketball games still on despite flooding

KEARNEY — The Mr. Basketball & Miss Basketball Kearney Senior All-Star Games will feature the area’s top seniors from last winter.

Both games will be played on Sunday with the girls game starting at 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at the UNK Health & Sports Center.

Tickets, which get you into action for both all-star games are $5 for adults and $4 for youth (k-8).

With the recent flood that devastated the motel district, the Miss Basketball Showcase scheduled for July 12-14 has been canceled.

"This is only the second time in 28 years and more than 400 events that we have had to cancel an event in entirety due to the weather," Mr. and Miss Basketball Tournament founder Doug Koster siad. "Our community will regroup and we will have the opportunity to host the event again next year."

The Complete rosters for the Kearney Senior All-Star Games are listed below:

Boys

Black team

Coach: Drake Beranek, Kearney High

Kalen Dockweiler, South Loup

Tyler Callahan, Bertrand

Yordi Gutierrez, Arapahoe

Carson Schroeder, Arapahoe

Jaden Engen, Kearney

Carson Schwarz, Kearney

Elijah Lovin, Minden

Josh Harvey, Broken Bow

Nolan Sughroue, Adams Central

Red team

Coach: Dave Oman, Centura

Ben Oman, Centura

Dalton Schmitt, Kearney Catholic

Dillon Geiser, Cozad

Ajack Waikur, Lexington

Hayden Grint, Ord

Izaiah Gomez, Gibbon

Tanner Hermann, Wood River

Christopher Paitz, Ansley-Litchfield

Braden Kizer, Overton

Girls

Blue team

Coach: Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow

Taryn Hadwiger, Amherst

Joslyn North, Arapahoe

Mariah Watson, Arapahoe

Alexis Mishou, Kearney

Taylor Ference, Loup City

Falan Ryan, Ansley Litchfield

Dakota Hughes, Alma

Kaleigh Kummer, St. Pat’s

Hayley Homan, St. Pat’s

Red team

Coach: Alyssa Prososki, Axtell

Abby Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth

Camille Fishell, Axtell

McKenna Schmidt, Ravenna

Meghan Fisher, Pleasanton

Emma Hoffschneider, Burwell

Allie Bauer, Elm Creek

Alex Bauer, Minden

Kaleigh Johnson, Centura

Lydia Hill, Ord

