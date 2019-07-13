Kearney all-star basketball games still on despite flooding

KEARNEY — The Mr. Basketball & Miss Basketball Kearney Senior All-Star Games will feature the area’s top seniors from last winter.
Both games will be played on Sunday with the girls game starting at 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at the UNK Health & Sports Center.
Tickets, which get you into action for both all-star games are $5 for adults and $4 for youth (k-8).
With the recent flood that devastated the motel district, the Miss Basketball Showcase scheduled for July 12-14 has been canceled.
"This is only the second time in 28 years and more than 400 events that we have had to cancel an event in entirety due to the weather," Mr. and Miss Basketball Tournament founder Doug Koster siad. "Our community will regroup and we will have the opportunity to host the event again next year."
The Complete rosters for the Kearney Senior All-Star Games are listed below:
Boys
Black team
Coach: Drake Beranek, Kearney High
Kalen Dockweiler, South Loup
Tyler Callahan, Bertrand
Yordi Gutierrez, Arapahoe
Carson Schroeder, Arapahoe
Jaden Engen, Kearney
Carson Schwarz, Kearney
Elijah Lovin, Minden
Josh Harvey, Broken Bow
Nolan Sughroue, Adams Central
Red team
Coach: Dave Oman, Centura
Ben Oman, Centura
Dalton Schmitt, Kearney Catholic
Dillon Geiser, Cozad
Ajack Waikur, Lexington
Hayden Grint, Ord
Izaiah Gomez, Gibbon
Tanner Hermann, Wood River
Christopher Paitz, Ansley-Litchfield
Braden Kizer, Overton
Girls
Blue team
Coach: Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow
Taryn Hadwiger, Amherst
Joslyn North, Arapahoe
Mariah Watson, Arapahoe
Alexis Mishou, Kearney
Taylor Ference, Loup City
Falan Ryan, Ansley Litchfield
Dakota Hughes, Alma
Kaleigh Kummer, St. Pat’s
Hayley Homan, St. Pat’s
Red team
Coach: Alyssa Prososki, Axtell
Abby Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth
Camille Fishell, Axtell
McKenna Schmidt, Ravenna
Meghan Fisher, Pleasanton
Emma Hoffschneider, Burwell
Allie Bauer, Elm Creek
Alex Bauer, Minden
Kaleigh Johnson, Centura
Lydia Hill, Ord