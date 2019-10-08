Riding a three-game win streak, North Platte looked to continue that momentum on Tuesday against Kearney Catholic in the Bulldogs’ third and final regular-season home match of the year.
After what Bulldog coach Clancy Hammond called a "flat" first set, North Platte answered by winning two straight. However, the Stars had an answer, winning the fourth and fifth sets by two points each for a 3-2 (25-11, 23-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-13) victory.
"(Kearney Catholic) is a really good team," Hammond said. "We’re going through some struggles right now with injuries, and people that have been in-and-out sick this week. The way we battled tonight is something I’m really proud of."
After the sluggish first set, Hammond delivered a spirited talk to her team in the huddle prior the set two.
"We just needed to execute better," Hammond said. "All week we talked about having a seventh player on the court, which was energy and enthusiasm. We didn’t have that in the first set, so that’s what I really pushed to them (in the huddle)."
North Platte (10-18) responded, jumping out to a 9-3 lead before Kearney Catholic (14-9) clawed back, tying the score at 23-23. North Platte got the final two points on a hit out of bounds by the Stars, followed by a Carly Purdy kill for
set-point.
In the third set, the Bulldogs took control early on and maintained a healthy lead throughout, resulting in a 25-17 win.
With an opportunity to close out the match, North Platte got close, but couldn’t seal the deal.
With the Bulldogs up 21-20, a service error knotted the score at 21-apiece. Later, the teams traded out-of-bounds balls, again evening the score, this time at 24-24. The Stars earned the final two points, with set-point coming on a block-kill by Sarah Clinch.
In the decisive fifth set, the two teams again traded leads.
Kearney Catholic led early, but North Platte evened things at 9-9. A big block by North Platte junior Peyton Neff gave the Bulldogs a 10-9 advantage. Another Neff block later in the set extended North Platte’s lead to 13-10, which turned out to be the final time North Platte would score.
Kearney Catholic took advantage of an illegal touch, a hit into the net and a hit out of bounds by North Platte down the stretch to score five consecutive points for the victory.
"I think we responded well in sets two and three, but I just wish we could have fought a little harder in (sets) four and five," Hammond said.
The Bulldogs will try to get back on track Saturday when they travel to Lincoln to play Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southeast.
Kearney Catholic (14-9) 25 23 17 27 15 — 3
North Platte (10-18) 11 25 25 25 13 — 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.