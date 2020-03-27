The North Platte Community College women’s basketball players were given conference and Region IX accolades Thursday.
Ashley Hasset of Hershey was named First Team Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference while Emily Joseph was named Second Team and Janay Brauer was named honorable mention.
Joseph, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was also given Region IX All Region Honors. Brauer, of Sidney, was named to the Region IX All-Tournament Team as well.
“What a great accomplishment and honor for our student-athletes,” said Knights head coach Jeff Thurman. “We are extremely proud of these three student-athletes. It shows the type of work and commitment that each one of them put in everyday throughout the season. Our program competes within a very good conference and region, so to be able to achieve this honor is remarkable.”
Hasset led the Knights in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 14.7 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. Joseph finished the season averaging 11.5 ppg and led the Knights in 3-point field goals. Brauer averaged 9.8 ppg and led the Knights with 2.4 assists per game.
