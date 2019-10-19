Knights roll to 59-20 victory over Brady

BRADY — Sandhills/Thedford scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and converted 4-of-5 two-point conversions. Conversely, Brady either punted or turned the ball over on downs on its first six possessions, telling the story of a 59-20 Knights victory.
Brady dodged a bullet on their opening kickoff, recovering a surprise onside-kick attempt. The Eagles drove to the Knights 21-yard line before the drive stalled, turning the ball over on downs.
Sandhills/Thedford marched down the field, getting the first of four Trae Hickman rushing touchdowns, his first a 15-yard scamper.
Later in the quarter, Hickman found a crease created by the Knights offensive line and took it 46 yards to the house, leading the Knights to an early 16-0 advantage.
"I was very happy with how we started the game tonight," Sandhills/Thedford head coach Josh Deines said. "The first four games of the year, we started a little slow out of the gate. These last few games, we’ve done a much better job of starting on point."
Next, it was Dane Pokorny’s turn.
The Knights running back plowed ahead for a 3-yard touchdown score for a 24-0 lead. The 175-pound sophomore who is working himself back into the flow after an injury sidelined him for the first half of the season gives the undefeated Knights yet another weapon.
"Dane’s been back the last three games now, and I think that has a lot to do with (starting the game better)," Deines said. "We just play a little more confident with him in the lineup, which is good to see."
Defensively, the Knights flew around all night and didn’t let Brady’s offense get into any sort of rhythm. The Eagles finally got on the board, but not until the third quarter with the Knights already up 52-0.
"We did a real good job of playing assignment football and kept everything in front of us," Deines said. "(Brady) coach (Andy) Seamann does a really good job with his spread attack. He gets guys in space and spreads the ball around. I think our guys just did a really good job of rallying to the football. We have a bend, but not break defense."
On the evening, the Knights converted 4-of-5 two-point conversions and were a perfect 3-of-3 on extra point kicks. With postseason play around the corner, Deines and the Knights know those hidden points can decide a game.
"Those points are huge and it’s something we talk about all the time," Deines said. "That was another thing we were really struggling with at the beginning of the year. It’s huge, because if you’re getting eight (point) and they’re getting six, that eventually adds up."
Both teams wrap up the regular season on Thursday, with Sandhills/Thedford traveling to Curtis to play Medicine Valley and Brady playing at rival Maxwell.
Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) 16 22 14 7 — 59
Brady (4-3) 0 0 6 14 — 20
S: Trae Hickman 15 run (two-point try good)
S: Hickman 46 run (two-point good)
S: Dane Pokorny 3 run (two-point good)
S: Bryan Zutavern 10 pass to Coy Johnson (two-point no good)
S: Hickman 64 run (two-point good)
S: Zutavern 3 run (PAT good)
S: Hickman run (PAT good)
B: Noah Jurjens run (two-point no good)
S: Kaden Haake 10 run (PAT good)
B: Hunter Lovitt 45 run (two-point good)
B: Lovitt 3 run (two-point no good)
