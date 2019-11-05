North Platte Community College’s defense held York junior varsity to shoot just 28% from the field and improved to 2-1 on the season with a 72-50 home victory on Tuesday.
After trailing 17-11 after the first quarter, the Knights clamped down defensively allowing only five second-quarter points and only 28 points in the second half.
NPCC head coach Jeff Thurman was pleased with his team’s improvement from its first two games this weekend, in which they went 1-1, allowing 71 and 66 points.
"Quarters one through four, I thought our defensive effort was there tonight, and better than this weekend," Thurman said. "We really concentrated on our half-court defense (in practice) on Sunday and Monday. There were still some careless mistakes, but that will (improve) with time."
Offensively, the Knights dispersed the production with Ashley Hassett scoring a game-high 20 points, Isa Valenzuela adding 19 and Janay Brauer 16 points, along with a team-high nine rebounds. Amber Wolever had seven points and five rebounds, Jalyn Reagans added four points and seven rebounds, Catie Whitehead contributed four points, seven rebounds, five assists and five blocks, and Mercedes Rodriguez chipped in two points.
Thurman liked what he saw in terms of sharing the ball on Tuesday, but added it’s still a work in progress and something he wants to see continue to improve.
"Making the extra pass and trusting your teammates is going to help us down the road. There’s always a better shot and a best shot after that" Thurman said. "We want to spread (the scoring) out, because that’s tough to scout. I think we have eight or nine players that can go off, but we want to share the basketball."
After the sluggish first quarter, a Brauer 3-pointer gave NPCC its first lead of the night at 18-17 at the 7:25 mark of the second quarter. Brauer kept her foot on the gas pedal, following her triple with two straight drives to the bucket, finishing with her left hand giving the Knights a 26-19 advantage with 3:38 left in the second. After a York timeout and missed shot, Hassett penetrated the Panther defense, was fouled and converted a conventional 3-point play.
Meanwhile, York found tough sledding in the second frame, never getting into an offensive rhythm aiding NPCC to a 36-22 lead at the break.
"I thought we got up on (York) full court and kind of took away transition points, and really concentrated on taking away (York’s) offensive rebounds," Thurman said. "In the first quarter, (York) had seven offensive rebounds, so that was something we really stressed in the huddle. It was really just about concentration and effort."
The Knights slammed the door on any thoughts of a Panther comeback to start the third quarter, blitzing York with an 8-0 run in the first two minutes of the third quarter — six of those points coming from Hassett.
"This weekend, our third quarters were terrible. Tonight we came out of the locker room with great energy, effort and attitude," Thurman said. "Getting those stops, then scoring in transition off of our defense is what we want to do. I think that was huge for everyone’s confidence."
The Panthers never got within striking distance after NPCC’s early third-quarter surge and the Knights salted away a 22-point victory in front of the home faithful at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
NPCC’s next game is on Friday at 5 p.m. when they host Eastern Wyoming College. That game will be followed by the NPCC men at 7 p.m.
York College JV 17 5 13 15 — 50
NPCC 11 25 22 14 — 72
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.