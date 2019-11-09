A wiring issue provided an unusual soundtrack for a women’s-men’s basketball doubleheader on Friday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
As an electrical malfunction caused the shot clock horn to sound intermittently throughout the night, the NPCC men (1-1) tuned out the distraction and held off a late Eastern Wyoming (2-1) rally for a home-opening 66-57 win.
It was a night of ebbs and flows for NPCC, which opened the game ahead 1-0 after a made free throw before the ball was tipped due to a technical foul on the Lancers for dunking during warmups. However, after that EWC scored the next six points, prompting a timeout from Knights head coach Kevin O’Connor less than two minutes into the game. Out of the timeout, the Knights proceeded to go on a 21-3 run, taking a 22-9 lead at the 9:00 mark.
Asked after the game what was said in the huddle to provoke such a spurt, O’Connor instead credited three of his sophomore leaders as well as players settling in after some players missed the first game of the season — a 51-49 loss to Hastings JV.
"I don’t credit my message as much as it was the first game for some guys who didn’t play Tuesday, and I just think guys had to settle in," O’Connor said. "You’ve got some veterans on the floor With Luke (Christen), Courtney (Murrell) and Tim Johnson. I think those guys and their experience were the biggest reason for the run."
The Knights took a 35-19 lead into the locker room at halftime
"I think we played pretty good defensively in the first half … helped each other and rebounded pretty well," O’Connor said.
But EWC would not go quietly.
The Lancers quickly put together a 14-5 run in the first four minutes of the second half, trimming the lead 40-33.
David Hook — who led the Lancers with 16 points — nailed a 3-pointer with 7:17 remaining to get EWC within one, trailing 50-49.
DaVonte Tharpe — who scored 16 points — answered for the Knights, converting an traditional 3-point play, then on the ensuing possession drilling a corner 3.
Johnson — who led the Knights with 17 points — scored the final six points for NPCC to salt away the nine-point win. Murrell was the only other Knight in double figures with 13 points, while Damon Harge and Danilo Matovic each added seven.
"In the second half, I think Eastern was determined and they really took the game to us and got back in it. Then, it was up to us to win what we call a 50/50 game that anybody could have
won really. Credit (Eastern Wyoming) for sticking in there, and to our guys for showing some grit and determination to hang on."
NPCC is right back at it Saturday when they host Laramie County Community College at 4 p.m.
WOMEN
Eastern Wyoming 59,
NPCC 44
The NPCC women held EWC to 33% shooting from the floor, but shot just 25% themselves on Friday.
Emily Joseph was the only Knight in double figures scoring with 12 points. Paula Martinez Sanz led the Lancers with 17.
One area of concern for NPCC head coach Jeff Thurman was turnovers, as the Knights gave it up 21 times compared to nine for EWC.
"We’re still figuring out rotations and how to play with each other, but turned it over 21 times," he said. "Some was uncharacteristic, silly stuff, but (EWC) is a good defensive team."
NPCC is now 2-2 on the season and hosts Laramie County Community College on Saturday at 2 p.m.
