Knights win season opener 81-71

A trio of freshmen carried the scoring load in North Platte Community College’s season-opening victory at home on Friday.
Hershey product Ashley Hassett scored a game-high 29 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists to lead the Knights (1-0) past Little Priest Tribal College 81-71.
"You can tell there was a lot of nerves, a lot of anxiety … a little bubble guts I call it," NPCC head coach Jeff Thurman said. "I’m happy with the outcome, but we’ve got a lot to work on."
Fellow freshmen Janay Brauer of Sidney added 18 points and Amber Wolever of Snyder, Colorado, got in double digits with 10.
With a number of sophomores out Friday, the Knights played six freshmen and sophomore transfer Catie Whitehead.
Thurman sees progress from that group and hopes the experience will pay dividends down the road.
"It took us a half to get going, and we need to be a lot better defensively. We gave up 71 points, and 27 in the third quarter," Thurman said. "But we played six freshmen and it was the first game. We were a lot better tonight than we were on Oct. 1, I can tell you that. I think this will help the freshmen tremendously. Getting them game experience is going to help us a lot for when we want to be playing our best basketball in February and March."
Th Knights led wire-to-wire, but allowed Little Priest Tribal College — located in Winnebago — to mount a late rally.
The Warriors trimmed the Knights’ lead to 74-68 with 2 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in regulation. After an NPCC timeout, a five-second call gave the Warriors the ball back with momentum.
A Kaylee Begay corner 3-pointer late in the shot clock made it a one possession game, slicing the lead to 74-71 with 2 minutes on the clock.
Wolever answered for the Knights, driving past her defender and finishing with her left hand. On the Warriors next possession, Begay — who finished with 18 points on 4-of-7 3-point shooting — missed a heat-check 3 attempt. On the other end Isa Valenzuela buried a 3 with a minute left to essentially put the game away.
The Knights are right back at it on Saturday at 3 p.m. when they’ll host Air Force Prep.
"We’ve got a tough opponent in Air Force Prep (on Saturday)," Thurman said. "We’re excited for the challenge."
Little Priest Tribal College 9 18 27 17 — 71
North Platte Community College 16 26 21 18 — 81
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.