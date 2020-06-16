Gus Kreber strives to be the best leader he can be for the North Platte FNBO Nationals. As one of two returning players from the seniors team last season, Kreber tries to pass down what he knows to the rest of the team. Most of them don’t have any experience playing in the older division.
Kreber and Carter Johnson are two leaders and two of the older members of the team. They are vocal out on the field and like to lead by example. As someone who has played seniors baseball before, Kreber spends time coaching his teammates on certain things, like positioning on throwdowns, working on swings and where they’re shoulders and hips should be on swings and throws.
“When it comes down to it, I like to show out and show my skills,” he said. “I like to do things the right way.”
Kreber will get the chance to show off those skills and his leadership when the season begins on Thursday in a doubleheader against Alliance. Until then, he and his teammates are going to keep working and improving.
“They’ve been pretty solid,” Kreber said. “We’ve had some really good practices, and then we’ve had some kind of iffy practices. But we’ve never really had a bad practice. It’s all pretty solid baseball we’ve been playing right now.”
Kreber is a catcher and a third baseman who pitches every once in a while. Usually, he comes in to pitch when the team runs out of options, as he can throw strikes and get the job done.
His main role is as a catcher, where he’s in constant communication with all his pitchers and his coaches to call a game. Other times, he is coordinating with the rest of the team on the field to keep everyone in check, like on pickoff plays or throw downs from home to second base.
“I feel like when you’re behind the plate, you’re seeing the ball every time,” he said. “And you’re stopping the ball, and you’re keeping the ball in front of you.”
Kreber said he works hard out the field because he wants to be a role model to the kids coming up in the program now. He wants to make this summer one of the best he’s ever had while playing Legion baseball, even if there is no postseason this year.
“(I want) to bring the team together as one, and not individuals,” Kreber said. “And so we’re a brotherhood.”
It’s not like he hasn’t played baseball with those on the team this year. In his junior year, Kreber was on the juniors team with many of the players currently on North Platte now. It helps seeing so many familiar faces, and it helps those players recognize and accept help from both Kreber and Johnson.
“It’s been awesome, the community that we have is amazing,” Kreber said. “It’s pretty much like a family every time we step on the field.”
