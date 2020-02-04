St. Pat’s never trailed on the way to a 65-8 victory over Paxton on Tuesday at McGahan Activities Center in North Platte.
Lady Irish freshman Tonja Heirigs scored a game-high 18 points, all coming in the first half as St. Pat’s head coach Nathan Stienike played mostly reserves in the second half.
Despite the lopsided score, Stienike didn’t want to see any let-up and let his players know.
Midway through the first quarter, he called time out and had a fairly spirited talk with his Class D1 No. 10 (Omaha World-Herald) rated Lady Irish (13-5).
"Early on we were just a little sloppy with the ball. We were forcing some turnovers, but then we were turning over the turnovers, which you never want to do," he said. "It was just a matter of getting them settled down and re-focused."
St. Pat’s received the message loud and clear, proceeding to outscore Paxton 39-3 in the first half, including 22-0 in the second quarter.
The big lead allowed Stienike to give some extended minutes to his bench, while giving some of the main-rotation players extra rest.
"Our next four games are really tough, so it’s nice that our starters got to sit the whole fourth quarter," Stienike said. "Due to a lack of numbers, our JV kids haven’t played much, so it was nice to see them the whole seconds half, and they played well."
To Stienike’s point, the Lady Irish wrap up the regular season with four challenging games.
Next up, the Irish host Class C1 Chase County (13-3) on Friday, followed by three straight road games to end the regular season. On Saturday, St. Pat’s travels to D1 No. 8 Cambridge (10-6), followed by a visit to last year’s D1 state runner up and No. 9 rated Dundy County-Stratton (14-3). In the regular-season finale, St. Pat’s will travel to Class C1 rival Hershey (6-12). Also on Tuesday, Hershey led D2 No. 2 Mullen at halftime, before Mullen edged the Panthers 48-42.
Stienike believes the late-season gauntlet is a positive and will get them primed for the postseason.
"I think it’s a great thing. We’re not too worried about power points right now, we’re just worried about playing our best ball," he said. "Playing some of the best teams in the area down the stretch will make us better come district time."
Paxton (2-15) 3 0 4 1 — 8
St. Pat’s (13-5) 17 22 8 18 — 65
P: Adrian Eakins 5, Sahara Burch 2, Hayley Hebblethwaite 1.
S: Tonja Heirigs 18, Kinley Folchert 8, Graci Castillo 8, Julie Slattery 7, Kinsey Skillstad 7, Carli Homan 6, Kate Stienike 5, Jayla Fleck 2, Jacylin Sellers 2, Mae Siegel 1, Jenna Kimberling 1.
