Lamar CC sweeps Knights

LAMAR, Colo. — The North Platte Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams both lost on the road to Lamar Community College on Tuesday.
In the women’s game, Lamar won 77-63, despite 21 points from NPCC’s Ashley Hassett and 12 from Janay Brauer.
"Tale of two halves. We came to play in the first, but not the second," NPCC head coach Jeff Thurman said. "Our defensive effort and intensity in the second half (was) nonexistent. However, we have a week to figure things out and get back to work."
NPCC (9-13) is back in action on Monday at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
In the men’s game, Lamar won 67-53.
Luke Christen and Danilo Matovic each scored 13 points to lead the Knights.
NPCC (6-11) is back in action at 1 p.m. on Sunday when they are scheduled to host Southeast Community College.
