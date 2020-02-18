Lamar CC women and men win on sophomore night for NPCC

Lamar played spoilers in the final home game of the regular season for both North Platte Community College basketball programs Tuesday.
The Lopers had four players in double figures on the way to a 79-69 win in the women’s game. Then Lamar completed the sweep as the Lopers shot 51.6% from the field in the second half to edge the Knights 68-63.
MEN
While Lamar got hot from the field in the second half, the same couldn’t be said for North Platte.
The Knights, who led 30-26 at the break, went just 12-for-34 from the field over the final 20 minutes. North Platte hit just one of their seven 3-point attempts in the half.
"We just didn’t execute like we were supposed to (in the second half)," Knights sophomore guard DaVonte Tharpe said. "We just kind of dropped the ball.
"We’ve been in a shooting slump lately," Tharpe said of the Knights, who hit 37.3% of their shots for the game. "We’ve just got to get back in the gym and put up the shots. Repetition will help."
Four players reached double figures for the Lopers in the win. Blayton Williams led the way with 18 points and Oscar Maidonado added 16. Tyrone Perry Jr. and Vernon Kalonji chipped in with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Sophomore guard Courtney Murrell had a team-high 23 points for North Platte and Damon Harge and Danito Matovic both added 11 points for the Knights.
Lamar hit 10 of their 31 3-point attempts in the win and went 6-for-14 from the perimeter in the second half.
The Lopers hit a 3-pointer on four quick possessions in that stretch to turn a two-point deficit into a 47-37 lead with just under 13 minutes left in regulation.
The Knights closed to within three points with just over five minutes left and trailed just 60-56 with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left in regulation.
But a three-point play by Perry Jr. with 62 seconds left gave the Lopers a 65-56 cushion and all but clinched the game.
"They were able to knock down the shots they needed and we didn’t," Tharpe said.
Lamar 26 42 — 68
North Platte 30 33 — 63
LAMAR (68): Tyrone Perry Jr. 15, Blayton Williams 18, Veron Kalonji 10, Oscar Maldonado 16, Peter Turay 7, Nikola Sasaroga 2. NORTH PLATTE (63): Courtney Murrell 23, Gary White 2, DaVonte Tharpe 6, Damon Harge 11, Luke Christen 7, Danilo Matovic 11, Salvomyr Marchenko 3.
WOMEN
Cold-shooting hurt North Platte in the first game of the night as well.
The Knights went 20-for-87 from the field and 62% from the free throw line. The Knights offensive woes over the second and third quarters helped turn the tide in the contest.
"Shooting 18-of-29 from the free-throw line and 23 from (the field) isn’t going to win you too many games," Knights coach Jeff Thurman said. "That’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel all year — our ability to make shots."
Lamar outscored North Platte 46-26 over the middle two quarters. The Lopers had a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter and held on as the Knights made a late charge.
"I thought our kids fought hard and played well," Thurman said. "I’m proud of them there but it was just a little too late. We’ll get there. We are playing for the end of February and it’s getting upon us. We’re not where we need to be but we will get there."
Freshman guard Ashley Hassett from Hershey had a team-high 20 points and Janay Brauer added 10. Emily Joseph and Amber Wolever added nine and eight points, respectively.
Four players reached double figures for a Lamar team that shot 40% from the field in the win.
Kiana Walker led the way with 20 points and Alison Kulesza added 17. Teirra Holland and Tayler Dossey chipped in with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
"No. 2 (Walker) is their go-to (player) and she had 20 tonight," Thurman said. "It’s not nice to see but we knew she was going to get her’s. Seeing other people go off is disconcerting. They usually don’t have 80 points a game. They are usually around 60 to 65 (points). Defensively we’ve got to get a lot better."
Lamar 11 27 19 23 — 79
North Platte 16 13 13 27 — 69
LAMAR (79): Kiana Walker 20, Tierra Holland 15, Jamsine HOlmes 6, Angie Lopez 6, Alison Kulesza 17, Nagua Puot 1, Matisyn Moses 2, Tayler Dossey 12.
NORTH PLATTE (69): Amber Wolever 8, Emily Joseph 9, Isa Valenzuela 5, Nerea Castellano 5, Ashley Hassett 20, Treasure McCrimon 3, Dehje Belmore 3, Janay Brauer 10, Catie Whithead 6.
