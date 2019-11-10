Laramie County CC holds off scrappy Knights 71-61

North Platte Community College dropped its second game in as many days, but it wasn’t for lack of effort.
For 40 minutes, the Knights (2-3) fought, scrapped, clawed and dove for loose balls, but sometimes the game of basketball comes down to makes and misses. That was the case Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium, and Laramie County Community College (1-1) was slightly better in that area, winning 71-61.
The Knights limited the Golden Eagles to 34% shooting from the field, but shot just under 29% themselves. Their defensive tenacity helped keep NPCC in the game all afternoon, leading to four ties, yet the Knights never led.
"We just couldn’t get over the hump," NPCC head coach Jeff Thurman said. "We’d tie the game up through our effort and defensive stops, but when we got a stop we couldn’t make a shot or get to the free throw line on the other end."
Despite the result, Thurman was pleased with his team’s fight, and believes the offense will get more efficient as the season goes along.
"I really like where we’re at effortwise, but the other stuff will come with time," Thurman said. "Our chemistry is still nowhere where we want it to be, but I really like our effort and our heart, so we’re in a good place."
Another continuing trend for the Knights offensively, is as lot of different playing getting into the act. Ten of the 11 Knights who played scored at least one point, led by Ashley Hassett with 11, Isa Valenzuala 10 and Emily Joseph nine. Four other players had six points, one had five and two other had one apiece.
Laramie County was led by Sam Hester, who scored an efficient game-high 21 points, shooting 9-of-15 from the floor.
The Golden Eagles opened the game with two quick 3-pointers and eventually and 8-0 lead. That led to a 21-19 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but the Knights’ grit led to them evening the score in the second quarter.
With NPCC trailing by two, Hassett outhustled a Golden Eagle to a loose ball, diving on the floor, gaining possession and firing a laser pass to an open Isa Valenzuala under the hoop for an easy deuce, tying the score 23-23 at the 8:00 mark of the second quarter.
The Golden Eagle bounced back, outscoring NPCC 14 to 9 the rest of the half for a 37-32 lead.
NPCC battled all second half, tying it for the fourth time at 57-57 on a Jalyn Reagans putback with 4:25 remaining in regulation.
However, their was a figurative lid on the rim for the Knights the rest of the way as they scored only four more points, losing by 10.
"I feel like we can attack the paint a little bit more off the dribble or by going inside to our post players and work from the inside out," Thurman said. "We had 14 assists tonight on 21 field goals, which isn’t bad, but some are good shots and some are bad. We need to be selective in that area."
Next up for NPCC is a showdown on the road against Colby Community College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Laramie County Community College (1-1) 21 16 15 19 — 71
North Platte Community College (2-3) 19 13 16 13 — 61
