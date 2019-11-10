Laramie County CC holds off scrappy Knights 71-61

Weather Alert

...HARSH WINTER WEATHER HEADING FOR WESTERN NEBRASKA SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT... A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT IS HEADING FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA SUNDAY. THE FRONT WILL ARRIVE SUNDAY AND BY MIDNIGHT, TEMPERATURES WILL FALL TO THE TEENS AND 20S WITH WIND CHILL READINGS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS. A PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE FOLLOWED BY LIGHT SNOW WILL ACCOMPANY THE ARCTIC AIR. THIS WINTER WEATHER IS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE ACROSS NORTHERN NEBRASKA BETWEEN 3 AND 6 PM SUNDAY AND LAST UNTIL MIDNIGHT. THE WINTER WEATHER WILL ARRIVE IN SOUTHERN NEBRASKA AFFECTING TRAVEL ON INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN 6 PM AND 9 PM SUNDAY EVENING AND LAST UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING. THE IMPACT OF THE WINTER WEATHER ON TRAVEL IS UNCERTAIN AS ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TRACE TO A FEW HUNDRETHS OF AN INCH ARE PREDICTED AND SNOWFALL OF LESS THAN AN INCH TO AROUND 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION.