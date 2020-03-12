LINCOLN — With 4½ minutes to play, Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan looked at the scoreboard at the Devaney Center and saw his Stars leading Ogallala 58-50.
“I knew that score … probably wouldn’t be enough,” Langan said. “I tried to project to the kids to keep attacking, keep attacking. I think if we would have got to 70, we would have been fine. But we kind of pulled it out a little bit and were a little bit more patient instead of attacking the hoop.”
That lapse opened the door for Ogallala, which put on a late surge to beat the Stars, 65-62, Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln.
Ogallala (21-4) advances to Friday’s 9 a.m. semifinal game against Adams Central, which earned a 65-42 win over St. Paul.
The games were played in front of a limited, but still passionate, fan grouping of parents, grandparents and immediate family members because of the coronavirus concerns.
“It probably would have been nicer to have more people here, but … once the game actually got going and everything, it seemed like a normal game to me,” Langan said.
Senior guard Carter Brown scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to rally Ogallala to the victory.
Sophomore Brett Mahony led Kearney Catholic with 20 points. Junior Blake Thiele, who hit four 3-pointers followed with 14 points, while Logan O’Brien and Kegan Bosshamer added nine points apiece.
KCHS (18-8) 22 8 18 14 — 62
Ogallala (22-4) 11 16 14 24 — 65
KC: Brett Mahony 20, Blake Thiele 14, Logan O’Brien 9, Kegan Bosshamer 9, Brandt Groskreutz 6, Austin Christner 2, Dylan Merz 2.
O: Carter Brown 19, Clayton Murphy 15, Adam Kroeger 15, Andrew Marhenke 11, Corbin Murphy 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.