LINCOLN — Paxton ran into a whirlwind in the form of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Thursday.
In their first state tourney as a consolidated school, the Bears (24-5) used ferocious defense and a stifling full-court press to jump out to a 30-6 lead and eventual 75-47 win at Lincoln East High School.
Noah Shutte scored a game-high 20 points for fourth-seeded LCC, Evan Haisch had 17 and Ty Erwin added 14. Dayo Kennedy led fifth-seeded Paxton (21-4) with 16 points, while Blake Brewster and Dane Storer each added nine.
But scoring aside, the topic discussed by both coaches after the game was LCC’s defense.
“Both their full-court and half-court defensive pressure bothered us and we weren’t finding the open man,” Paxton head coach Jody Rhodes said. “Bottom line is, we were throwing the ball all over the court to everybody but us. I think (LCC) got into our heads and we pushed the panic button. We didn’t get settled in near fast enough. I don’t know if we ever did.”
LCC head coach Todd Erwin talked about his team’s early lead and the subsequent snowball-effect.
“Every team wants to do that, but with our press and the way we play, we really want to do that, because if we can get up two, four, six, that means we can turn up the pressure even more,” LCC head coach Todd Erwin said. “We talked about that all week and it worked out great.”
Thursday’s loss also marks the end of the high school careers of Paxton seniors Alex Kriha, Grant Detmer, Davin Helmer and Brewster.
“(LCC) was a lot better than us today, but do I think we’re a lot better than what we showed? I think we’re an awful lot better. You’ve got to tip your hat to (LCC),” Rhodes said. “I’m thankful for the season we had and am very proud of our seniors for the leadership they showed on and off the court. This was just a fun team to coach.”
LCC advances to play St. Pat’s in the D1 semifinals at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The top-seeded Irish won their first-round game over Pleasanton 57-48 in overtime.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (24-5) 22 19 19 15 — 75
Paxton (21-4) 4 15 11 17 — 47
L: Noah Shutte 20, Evan Haisch 17, Ty Erwin 14, Evan Schmitt 6, Cael Hartung 6, Austin Hall 5, Lucas Rasmussen 3, Wilton Roberts 2, Jake Rath 2.
P: Dayo Kennedy 16, Dane Storer 9, Blake Brewster 9, Davin Helmer 4, Grant Detmer 4, Caden Holm 3, Keegan Schow 2.
