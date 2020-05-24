Like many students in western Nebraska, Maxwell sophomore balances school and the ranch

Jack Meyer’s schedule is usually consistent. Wake up and eat. Go to school. Go to either football, basketball or track practice. Then come home at around 6-7 p.m. Nothing too different from an average high school student athlete.
Meyer isn’t like every other high school kid, though. Maybe on a certain day, he comes back from football practice and his dad needs his help with something. Maybe this time it’s his grandfather. A fence is down on the property, and Meyer, the self-proclaimed “fencer guy,” is asked to help put it back together.
This is what his life looks like. Meyer lives on a family ranch that has been passed down from generation to generation. His grandfather was born in a house on the ranch that hasn’t been used in a while.
Meyer, a sophomore at Maxwell High School, had to learn how to balance school, sports and ranching, just like any athlete who works on a family ranch.
“I’m planning on living here my whole life, too,” Meyer said. “I really like what I do.”
School comes first and sports comes second for Meyer. He typically works about two or three days a week during the school year, that way he can focus on his studies and sports. Weekends are for the ranch. His father and his grandfather take care of the ranch while he is at school and practice.
“I’m lucky they allow me to do that because they know how important sports are to me,” Meyer said.
Homework can be an issue at times, but Meyer said he tries to get it done either later at night, in the morning or during his study hall period at school. Managing that homework along with responsibilities at the ranch, however, can get tricky.
There are times where he has a lot of homework he needs to do, and his dad will ask him to help him out with something. That will finish around 9 p.m., and Meyer will still have all that homework left to get done.
“Then it gets a little overwhelming, he said. “But most days it’s pretty easy. I like what I do, so it’s not hard for me. Yeah it’s work, but it’s not a miserable type of work. I like doing what I do.”
When he’s not in school, Meyer’s day, along with his schedule, changes. He’ll wake up between 8-8:30 a.m., where he gets dressed, eats some breakfast and then gets to work. That wake up time depends on the day.
If he’s moving cows up north, he’ll get up around 5 a.m. In the summer, he goes to weight lifting in the morning, then he mows or rakes. Any other responsibilities get done as they pop up. But when it comes to sports, the family will work around that.
“We’ll have football practices later on in the summer, or we’ll go to basketball camps during the summer,” Meyer said. “My grandpa will take over the rake for me. I got to work around sports and different things like that.”
During the school year, the important ranching tasks that need to be done are saved for the weekend when Meyer can help out because he isn’t in school or at practice. This includes things like branding and calving. They also have what he refers to as fall and spring cows, so calving season happens twice a year. He said those times can get very busy.
“A lot of times, people try to start earlier in the morning,” Meyer said of branding. “It’s cooler. Easier on calves, easier on wrestlers.”
He also helps out around the ranch with things like working on the fences, tagging cows, sorting cows, and taking them to North Platte when it’s time to sell them.
One of the things Meyer said he enjoys the most out of working at the ranch is getting to work with his grandfather.
“He’s a big part of my life and I appreciate him a lot,” Meyer said. “He taught me pretty much everything I know and I like getting to work with him.”
