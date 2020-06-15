Lincoln County Raceway starts up its abbreviated short-track season

The high gusts of wind created by passing race cars sent dirt flying through the air and crashing into the fans sitting in the stands. If it bothered anyone at the Lincoln County Raceway on Saturday night, no one could hear it.
Instead, the crowd’s cheers echoed throughout the night as cars tried to pass one another and win their division. The closer a car got to taking the lead, the louder the fans.
Racing in North Platte is back, and by the amount of people who showed up, it was a welcomed return. They had to stop letting people in so they could continue to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
The Lincoln County Raceway kicked off its short-track season Saturday night in North Platte. The season opener was one of six events planned through the first week of September.
Colton Osborn secured the win in the IMCA Modified Feature after trailing for most of the race. Andrew Dillenburg had gained the lead in the third lap after Brandon Clough took too wide of a turn.
Dillenburg and Osborn remained close the rest of the race, until Osborn gained the advantage on a turn on the second-to-last lap. He held on to win the race.
“It’s crazy,” Ayden Steffens, who finished third in the Modified Feature, said. “Everyone’s trying out different stuff at the beginning of the year, just to get faster during the year. Progress their stuff throughout the year. People get crazy with stuff, they take chances a lot earlier in the year than they would later in the year.”
Al Myer held on to defeat Luke Wassom in the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature after leading the entire race. Wassom made a push at the end of the race, but Myers held him off to take the win.
Jamey Kennicutt took the win in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature, fending off Jacob Slough and Paul Donovan, who finished second and third, respectively.
Jesse Taylor took the IMCA Stock Car Feature, defeating Mikey Dancer (second place) and Colton Osborn (third place) along with a pool of 13 other racers in this division.
Dana Rasmussen, who finished in fifth, competed at the Lincoln County Raceway for the first time. He said he liked seeing some good racing on the day, and said he could feel the crowd’s energy at the event.
“You could definitely tell after the races when the fans were cheering,” Rasmussen said about the atmosphere of the venue. “It was good to see everybody able to get out and attend an event like this and have some fun again. It needs to get that going again.”
Official Results:
IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 3. 12A-Ayden Steffens; 4. 20-Brandon Clough; 5. 4p-Dave Pedersen; 6. 0hp-Bryan Herrick.
IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 2. 15d-Jacob Slough; 3. 1-Paul Donovan; 4. 69z-Zane Turner; 5. 12j-Kerry Jones; 6. 17-Norman Weigel; 7. 18c-Ryan Mosen; 8. 2-Troy Bayne; 9. 69-Adam Kackmeister.
IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 05-Jesse Taylor; 2. 45-Mikey Dancer; 3. 50c-Colton Osborn; 4. 711-Billy Aeby; 5. 17R-Dana Rasmussen; 6. 5d-Travis Demilt; 7. 9j-Jason Anderson; 8. 4-Mike Earl; 9. 12az-Rick Maier; 10. 75-Dan Eller; 11. 83z-Allen Zimmerman; 12. 5-Jordan Slough; 13. 14-Brook Baker; 14. 35jw-Casey Woken; 15. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 16. 11k-Kyle Clough.
IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 99m-Al Myer; 2. 2w-Luke Wassom; 3. 20b-Brady Henderson; 4. 7h-Jeromy Wagner; 5. 20-Tanner Clough; 6. 5t-Cody Topinka; 7. 83s-Paxton Stubbs.
