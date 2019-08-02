Lincoln County Raceway will end season Saturday due to low attendance

For area race fans, tonight and Saturday marks the final two chances to see live racing in North Platte for this summer, and possibly longer.
Lincoln County Raceway track promoter Terry Fletcher confirmed to the Telegraph on Friday that due to low attendance, he will cut this season short and has no plans to promote the track next season.
Originally, Lincoln County Raceway was slated for two more race nights, Aug. 10 and championship night Aug. 17. In the end, it came down to a simple numbers game for Fletcher.
"Ninety percent of the reason for closing is lack of community support," he said. "Without butts in the seats, it’s hard to pay bills."
Fletcher and his wife Bobbi took over the track three years ago from previous promoters Wade and Renee Hill, who were in that role from December, 2014, until the summer of 2016 when the Fletchers stepped up. Now, yet again, the track faces uncertainty going forward.
Tonight and Saturday's action gets going with gates open at 5 p.m., with races starting around 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12 and free for children age five and under. The raceway is located on the sight of the Lincoln County Fairgrounds at 5015 W. Rodeo Road Ave.
"Hopefully we can get some great crowd support this weekend," Fletcher said.