Lincoln Southwest rallies to beat North Platte 41-34 in OT

LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rallying to defeat North Platte 41-34 in overtime.
Lincoln Southwest’s record improves to 3-2, while the Bulldogs fall to 0-5.
Lincoln Southwest marched down the field on its opening possession, punctuating an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run by Telo Arsiaga for a 6-0 lead.
North Platte answered on its ensuing possession with a 6-minute, 15-play drive, scoring on a Dalton Caley 3-yard touchdown run. Nick Borges added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 advantage.
On the Silver Hawks’ next possession, North Platte’s Blake Vaughn intercepted LSW quarterback Laken Harnly near midfield. However, Caley fumbled at the LSW 37-yard line early in the second quarter, giving the Silver Hawks the ball back.
After back-to-back three-and-outs, LSW regained possession at midfield with 8 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Silver Hawks took advantage of the short field, getting a two-yard touchdown run from Jaden Wheeler after a 12-play drive, giving LSW a 13-7 lead.
Vaughn took a pitch and ran it in for a touchdown just before halftime, tying the score 13-13.
North Platte took the opening drive of the second half down the field, ending with a 2-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper by Caley, putting the Bulldogs up 19-13.
After the Bulldog defense forced a punt, North Platte drove and scored on an 8-yard touchdown run by Cody Wright for a 27-13 lead with 3:15 left in the third.
After a Bulldog punt, LSW answered in two plays, the second a 51-yard touchdown pass from Harnly to Grant Mckinsey with two
seconds left in the third. The score cut the Bulldog lead to 27-20.
Another Bulldog touchdown gave them a 34-20 lead in the fourth quarter, but another Harnly touchdown pass trimmed the Bulldog lead to 34-27 with about five minutes remaining.
After North Platte turned the ball over on downs, Lincoln Southwest took over near midfield. They capitalized, getting a 13-yard run for a touchdown by Harnly with 1:37 left. After a penalty on a 2-point conversion try, Lincoln Southwest successfully kicked the PAT to tie the game, 34-34.
In overtime, Arsiaga ran in a touchdown for LSW for a 41-34 lead. The Bulldogs stalled on their possession, sealing the Silver Hawks victory.
North Platte hosts Lincoln High on Friday.
North Platte (0-5) 7 6 14 7 0–34
Lincoln Southwest (3-2) 6 7 7 14 7–41
