The Nebraska Shrine Bowl was the first time McCook’s Cameryn Berry played at Foster Field at the University of Nebraska Kearney. Berry, a strong safety, hopes this won’t be the only time he gets to play at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.
That’s because he signed his letter of intent with UNK in June, and the Shrine Bowl served as a first look at what’s to come. He said it was a special experience, and he’s looking forward to getting to play on this field again.
“It was a lot of fun. I like the field a lot,” Berry said. “Hopefully, a lot more games will be played on here.”
Berry was one of five Telegraph area players to participate in the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl, where the South team defeated the North team 30-6 on Saturday. Berry, McCook’s Drew Daum and Cozad’s Nathan Breon played for the South team, while North Platte’s Dalton Lunkwitz and Gothenburg’s Tucker Wyatt played for the North team.
Berry and Daum both had strong presences for the South’s defense. Berry was tied for second on the team in total tackles at five and assisted on a tackle for a loss. He played special teams on punt returns.
Daum, a middle linebacker, had three solo tackles and contributed on another. He tied for the fourth most on the team. Daum also played special teams on kickoffs.
“It was great to be back on the field,” Daum said. “It’s great to put on the pads again and play with (Cameryn) from back home.”
Breon got some playing time on the offensive line starting in the second quarter. He played primarily right guard and held his own against some bigger opponents.
Both Lunkwitz and Wyatt are offensive linemen. Lunkwitz entered the game for the North in the second quarter as part of rotation on the offensive line. He played well while he was in, helping to open up holes for the running back like he did in the second quarter.
“The connections we’ve made through this week, I wouldn’t take it back,” Lunkwitz. “I’m going to add them up on everything. We’re like a family. Practice was hard, it was hot, but gosh was it fun.”
Berry, Daum and Lunkwitz all said it was fun getting to put on pads and play in a football game again, but they all acknowledge how special the meaning of the game truly was.
Daum said the coaches were reiterating just how important this game was and how it means more than just a standard game.
“The motto was ‘More than a game,’ and it really was more than a game,” he said. “We’re playing for something bigger than that.”
Berry said it was really cool getting to spend the week not only playing football, but learning about the impact the players and the game has on the local hospitals was eye opening.
“We learned a lot about how this is more than a game,” Berry said. “This meant a lot to the kids that are in the hospital. It was a lot of fun that we could come and put on a show for them.”
