Local high school fishing duo qualifies for national tourney

It takes two to make a thing go right, and that’s nothing short of what the newly-appointed duo of Jaron Cooper and Keegan Oettinger expect at this year’s B.A.S.S. High School nationals in August.
After only briefly sharing a boat before last weekend, the dynamic pair quickly showcased their merits by winning The Bass Federation’s Nebraska High School Fishing Championship at Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area by 9.57 pounds.
"It was just a lot of fun," said Cooper, who caught the tournament’s biggest fish at 4.55 pounds. "It was one of them deals where we really wanted to win and did."
Riding their recent victory, the North Platte-based Platte Valley Bassmasters duo can now join forces against a common obstacle in Kentucky Lake that hasn’t been so kind to them separately in previous trips.
"Our (motor) blew up last year," Cooper of Sutherland said of his trip to Lake Kentucky a year ago. "We had our fish figured out, but that first day they didn’t bite as good as we were hoping they would, and then our boat gave out the second day."
Oettinger of Hershey and his fishing partner at the time had better luck on the water, but their expectations suffered after a number of fish failed to bite.
"It wasn’t as bad," Oettinger said. "It was full of fish for us, but we just didn’t catch as much as we wanted to catch."
Both expect the results to favor them this time around despite a short but impressive track record together.
"This will be my first time fishing with Jaron at this lake, but I like our odds," Oettinger said. "We’ve caught a lot of fish together already."
And that’s a notion Cooper also stands behind after getting to fish alongside his teammate.
"He’s something, I’ll tell you," Cooper said of Oettinger. "He’s good at fishing. He’s got his downs and ups, but most times he does what he needs to do."
Cooper and Oettinger will be joined on the boat by Kent Priel, a local pro and just one of two Nebraskan’s to ever qualify for the BASSMaster Classic. He will help serve as both driver and guide around Kentucky Lake, which is 160,309 acres, making it the largest artificial lake by surface area in the U.S. east of the Mississippi River.
"I’ve fished there about half a dozen times," Priel said. "Jaron was with me at this event last year. We had a good first day and then blew the lower unit on motor, which kind of took us out of the game. We caught some pretty good fish, but they were about 65 miles out from where we took off. So this year we’ll probably keep that spot in our hat and try to stay a little closer."
Fishing a lake that reaches 160 miles from one end to the other can seem overwhelming, but Priel has stood side-by-side with Cooper long enough to know that motor issues barred, the boys won’t back down from any challenge.
"Jaron’s been with me since the seventh grade," Priel said. "He’s got good instincts and he knows how to throw about every possible lure. And this is my first time working with Keegan, but he’s a good little fisherman too."
Priel also hopes winning the national tournament will yield scholarship offers to some of the top fishing programs in the country.
"I think they would both take it if they want it," Priel said. "They’ll both be juniors next year, so they got a little time to make it happen. They’ve qualified for three of these, so they’ll have opportunities in the next year to get a scholarship."
Grant Pavelka and Clayton Stevens of Mid-Plains Community College also punched their tickets to nationals last weekend, snagging the Nebraska College State Bass Championship at Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area.