Longtime NPHS golf coach Jim Orcutt receives national honor

North Platte boys golf coach and assistant girls golf coach Jim Orcutt was selected as the 2018-19 National Boys Golf Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The honor was announced on Thursday on the NFHS website, along with 22 other boys and girls coaches from across the country.
Orcutt guided the Bulldogs to the 2019 Class B state team title, shooting a combined score of 326 (+38) to edge Adams Central by two strokes.
Orcutt retired from teaching after 40 years, 35 coming in North Platte. In those 35 years, Orcutt coached both the boys and girls programs, but will now be the head boys coach and assistant to Matt Kaminski on the girls side. This fall Kaminski and the Lady Bulldogs finished as the Class A state runner-up, shooting a two-day total of 680 (+104), while Lincoln Southwest finished first with a 665.
The NFHS has been recognizing high school coaches through its award program since 1982, and honors coaches in the top 10 for boys and girls sports by participation numbers.
The NFHS has a contact in each state responsible for selecting deserving coach award recipients. This person often works with the state coaches’ association in his or her state. He or she contacts the potential state award recipients to complete a coach profile form that requests information regarding the coach’s record, membership in and affiliation with coaching and other professional organizations, involvement with other school and community activities and programs, and coaching philosophy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.