Lost Season: A talented Bulldog golf team won't have a chance to repeat

It’s no surprise that Jayden Jones had plans to head out to the golf course when he received a Telegraph phone call early on Wednesday afternoon.
The sport has been a passion of the North Platte High School senior since his youth days, and is an activity that he plans to continue at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.
He has spent pretty much every day of his schedule, when the weather would cooperate, over the past two weeks at the links — sometimes by himself and other times with teammates on the Bulldogs boys golf team.
Jones said the time on the course was a chance to keep skills sharp with the thought that some portion of the spring high school sports season could be played out.
“I really hope so. That’s really all you can do right now is hope,” Jones said on Wednesday. “It’s just pretty heartbreaking for me to know there’s a good chance that there wont be any more high school spring sports.”
His words rang true the next day as the Nebraska Schools Athletic Association canceled spring athletic competitions — including state tournaments — due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The NSAA had previously suspended competition through May 1 but Thursday’s announcement ended chances for the Bulldogs — the defending Class B state champions — to make a run at the Class A title this year.
“You think about the (senior year) and what it’s going to be like the last time you are walking off the 18th green (during a high school career),” Bulldogs senior Finn Lucas said earlier this week. “You hope it’s at the state tournament but we wont get the chance to experience that. It’s just tough, not only on me but all of my teammates.”
Jones, Lucas, fellow senior Tanner Ruda and junior Kasch Morrison return from the group of five golfers that shot a round of 326 in the state tournament last May and edged Adams Central by two strokes at Elks Country Club for the Bulldogs’ first team championship in more than 60 years.
“We returned a pretty strong core of players and while we moved up to (Class) A this year, that doesn’t really matter in golf,” North Platte coach Jim Orcutt said. “There is an awful lot of good golfers in (Classes) A, B and C area schools. (The team) was looking forward to (the season) and seeing what we could do.”
Lucas said that main returning core first came together about six years ago when they were paired together in a group during a summer benefit tournament that Jones’ grandfather was holding.
“That’s how it started and since then we have been golfing together through the summer and the spring,” said Lucas, who will attend University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “We just became close as a group.”
Ruda, who is headed to the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said the team headed into last year’s postseason with confidence but got some extra motivation right before the state competition began.
“It was after our last practice that coach brought us into the clubhouse and he just kind of gave us this serious talk,” Ruda said. “He just said, ‘This is the most legitimate chance North Platte has to win a state championship in as long as I can remember.’ It wasn’t meant to scare us but definitely set the tone and made us feel that we were ready. That was pretty special to me.”
Lucas said he didn’t feel the team had its best performance at state — a tournament that was shortened to a round after the opening day was rained out.
“We were just all sitting around waiting for final two or three groups to come in and thinking. ‘There is no way that our score was going to hold up,’” Lucas said. “Because of the weather everyone’s scores were high and when we found out we had won it, yeah it was a bit of a surprise. It was just a surreal moment.”
The Bulldogs overcame the adversity of inclement weather that weekend and Lucas said there are lessons to learn from the challenges that this spring has provided as well.
“Things can change in an instant and nothing is taken for granted,” Lucas said. “If you would have told me a month ago my senior golf season wasn’t going to happen, I would have thought you were crazy. In a blink of an eye it was all gone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.