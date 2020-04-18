Lost season: Brady trackster TJ Roe wanted to beat his brother by appearing 4 times at Omaha Burke

TJ Roe remembers watching his older brother, Eric, compete at the state track and field competition when he was younger.
Eric was a three-time state qualifier, and TJ was always there to cheer him every year. It was only natural TJ would follow suit and run track for Brady High School.
TJ wasn’t just determined to match his brother’s state appearances, however. He wanted to surpass them.
“This year I would have beat him,” TJ said. “I would’ve been a four-time state qualifier. And that was what I used to tell him all the time.”
TJ said he was scared he wouldn’t qualify for the state competition his freshman year, but once he made it the past three seasons, he made sure Eric knew about it.
“After I made it these past three years, (I told him), ‘I’m going to beat you,’” TJ said. “My senior year was going to be one of my better years. And then now, we are tied and we joke around with each other.”
TJ and Eric will remain tied in state appearances after the Nebraska Schools Athletic Association announced spring sports would be canceled due to COVID-19.
That announcement also ended shot put and discus thrower Elizabeth Sitorius’ goal of returning to states after missing out on it her junior year.
She took a weightlifting course to help build and maintain muscles, and she tried out different techniques in the limited amount of practice time the team had.
“I was really looking forward to this year being able to go,” Sitorius said. “It would have been really nice to get the opportunity to go to state again this year.”
Sitorius previously qualified as a discus thrower. She said the thought of making it to state her sophomore year made her work that much harder.
“I’m decent at track, but I didn’t think I was going to ever go to state,” she said. “Once I learned that I was able to, I really wanted to work hard for it.”
Both Sitorius and Roe figured to be contributors in Brady’s state run.
Roe was a part of the 3,200-meter relay team that consisted of underclassmen. On the boy’s side, Brady saw senior Logan Porter place 18th in the high jump and the 400-meter relay team (14th place) return all but one member.
When Sitorius competed two years ago, she was one of two girls that qualified. She had placed ninth in the discus, while then-senior Emery Swan competed in four running events.
This year, though, coach Rich Britten said the bulk of the team were seniors, and the team was hoping for a good run at state.
“We had a lot of hope,” he said. “We’re kind of not a very large group, but we kind of had some high expectations for some to do well and possibly make another trip to state.”
Britten said at first, he thought the season was only going to be postponed a couple of weeks, so he was trying to encourage the athletes to continue training.
“At first, they said we would be off just through March, then of course we would be able to pick it up again,” Britten said. “So we were only going to miss three track meets. Then about a week into that and everything changed. The whole year was going to be shot.”
While Roe and Sitorius are just one of many seniors across the country who have been affected by COVID-19, their stories are all different. Roe said some advice he would give younger kids playing high school sports is to enjoy it all while you can.
“You never think you’re going to miss it, but it is true,” Roe said. “You don’t think you’re going to miss running in a circle. Don’t take it for granted. I’ve had so many good memories of track. I’d never think I’d like track, but I’d do it all over again if I had to.”
