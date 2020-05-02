Conner Floyd used to stay out on the track until 7 p.m. every night practicing his pole vault. He wanted to get better, and he knew the only way to make it back to the state competition his junior year was to keep working on his craft.
He tied for second place in the 2018 meet, falling behind fellow Sutherland High School pole vaulter and senior Garrett Elfeldt. It wasn’t going to happen again.
All those late nights had paid off. Floyd had captured the NSAA State Class D title the next season as a junior.
“It’s surreal,” Floyd said. “It means you are one of the best in the state and it’s a really good feeling to know you can accomplish something I did.”
He was ready to defend that title this year, but he will no longer have the chance after the season had been canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s a bummer, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” Floyd said. “It kinda stinks when you expect to have another season of sports.”
This season wouldn’t have been without hardships for the vaulter. His coach, Jessica Saner, said he suffered a knee injury playing football in the fall, but a lot of physical therapy in the winter had him looking good for the upcoming season.
“We had high hopes for his season and hoped to have a returning state champion,” she said.
Saner said she had high expectations for a few of her athletes. One of them was senior Jade Paxton, a sprinter and distance runner who Saner said was a hard worker.
Paxton made it to state his freshman year in the 3,200-meter run, but hasn’t been back due to unique circumstances. He had leg problems as a sophomore after breaking it earlier in the year, and a concussion during a branding accident as a junior cut his season short.
This was his last shot to make it back to state.
“It’s senior year, you want to give it your all,” Paxton said. “Do your best in everything that you’re doing.”
His ultimate goal was to make it back to state again this year. He even mentioned the competition as a moment that stood out in his track and field career because of how incredible the experience was.
“It was an awesome experience and environment,” Paxton said. “I got to experience the crowd and everybody yelling for eight laps. It was just an awesome experience with the people that I got to go with and the coaches.”
Saner said the seniors she had talked to since the season was canceled share that feeling of wanting to push themselves in their final year. She said many of the seniors had gone through injury at some point in their careers, and she was hoping to have them all healthy by the end of the season so they could make that final push for state.
“That was a pretty realistic possibility for most of them, and for most of them, track would have been the last organized sport they would play in,” Saner said. “So I guess they just wanted the chance to finish.”
Runner and jumper Noah Holm was one of those seniors who wanted that chance to make one more run at state. A two-time qualifier, once in long jump and another as part of the 400-meter relay, Holm was going to work to make it back.
When asked what moment stood out to him, he said it was reaching his personal record on the long jump at the district meet as a sophomore, which helped secure his spot at state.
“I didn’t go over 20-foot the whole year,” Holm said. “Then I did that and made it to state. It was really cool.”
