Lost season: Hershey golfer Josh Eshleman didn’t think a lost match to a teammate, friend would be his last chance at varsity

Josh Eshleman still remembers how he lost out on getting a spot on the Hershey High School varsity golf team. It’s a memory he said sticks out during his time on the team.
He was facing off against fellow then-junior Sam Mackley for that spot. A “golf-off” as he called it. They were going back-and-forth and the competition went down to the final hole.
“We were just playing the best golf ever,” Eshleman said. “He putted it out from nearly 15 feet out to beat me for the varsity spot. It was just really fun.”
This year was supposed to be the year Eshleman made it to varsity. He had played in a few tournaments throughout the 2019 season, but this was the year he was going to be there full time.
Except he wouldn’t be. Since the 2020 season was canceled in March, Eshleman, along with a few more seniors on the team, won’t be playing in that final campaign.
“Everything got canceled in about two days, so it was a lot of emotions,” he said. “But mostly disappointment.”
Jared Sachtjen was also working to make the varsity team after narrowly missing the cutline in these competitions for being on varsity the past couple of years.
“My goal this year was to be on varsity and actually go to most of the meets,” Sachtjen said. “That’s what I had been trying to strive for since freshman year.”
After finding out he won’t be able to play on varsity this year due to the lack of a season, Sachtjen said he was disappointed, but has kept practicing to get better with a few of his friends from the team.
“We had gone golfing a couple times while also maintaining our social distancing that was required,” he said. “We have kept trying to keep our golf game on point and keep practicing and trying to get better.”
Coach Reed Kuroki said there were many options for those five varsity spots. He said most of the team were upperclassmen, with seven seniors and one junior. There were also four sophomores with some experience as well.
“Competitions at the meets, practices and games would have been fun,” Kuroki said. “If we could have improved on our mental game, I feel we had a chance to send some kids or the team to state.”
Mackley said he was excited to see how well this team could have done. He said the team set some high expectations for themselves, and they were looking forward to making a run at state.
“We were just really hoping to give it our best shots this year,” Mackley said. “We were really looking forward to it.”
Mackley said the hardest part about everything that has been going on was he wasn’t expecting it to be over so soon. He said he thought he would have a little more time to spend with his friends.
“It’s just really sad that I’ll probably never get to play golf with some of those people ever again,” Mackley said. “And this was just our one season that we had together that we can spend together golfing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.