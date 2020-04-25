Lost season: Hershey seniors Trissa Wilson, Keyana Hastings pushed for new tennis uniforms, now they won't get to wear them

Trissa Wilson was determined to get uniforms for the Hershey High School girls’ tennis team her senior year.
Usually, players had to provide their own outfits to matches, and they only had a school shirt to wear during warmups. The lack of uniform made them stand out on the court but lacked that school pride players wanted to show off.
“We never had the chance to represent our school other than our T-shirts,” Wilson said.
She wanted to change that. She went to visit Hershey Athletic Director Greg Welch, who was in his first year at the high school, and brought up the idea of getting uniforms.
He agreed.
“We just bought them,” Welch said. “She came in and was very instrumental and very pushing of it.”
Wilson will never get to play in them.
The spring season was canceled due to COVID-19, meaning Wilson and fellow senior Keyana Hastings won’t have that final season and won’t get to wear those new uniforms.
“They’re really cool,” Wilson said of the new uniforms. “But it was really disappointing not to be able to wear them for any meets and get to represent our school in a new way this year.”
Hastings said after talking about it amongst themselves, she and Wilson decided to bring the idea of new uniforms to Welch. She said it was time the tennis team had one after every other sport in the school already had theirs.
“Every other sports team has a uniform and we were kind of tired looking out of place at meets because we would just wear whatever,” Hastings said. “(Welch) thought it was a great idea, so we decided on a dress, what design and what color.”
The new uniforms were only part of the story of the relationship between Welch and the rest of the tennis team.
Both Wilson and Hastings retold stories of how Welch would joke with them, saying that one of these days he would play against the best player on the team.
“He would say, ‘In my old age, I think I could still take you on,’” Wilson said.
It was something Hastings said he used to do at his old school. Hastings said he played against a girl on the tennis team there, and when she finally beat him, she made posters and hung it around the school.
Once Welch got to Hershey, Hastings said he said he would have to do the same thing with them. Wilson said she was looking forward to it and thinks it could have happened this spring. Now that tennis match will never happen. It was one of Wilson’s favorite memories from her time on the team, and it was something she had wanted to see come to fruition.
While they won’t have that memory, Hastings and Wilson said they were happy to see that they could still make an impact on the team by getting those new uniforms, even if they won’t see it in action.
“It was really nice to get them even though we aren’t going to be able to wear them,” Hastings said. “It was just nice that me and her brought that to our team.”
