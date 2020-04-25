Lost season: Hershey track and field seniors won’t get satisfying last push

Varsha Huebner wasn’t going to let an ACL tear keep her away from the track team during her senior year at Hershey High School. She had torn it during the girls’ basketball season in the winter, effectively ending the senior runners’ chances at competing this year.
That didn’t stop her from coming out to the team’s first two weeks of practice anyway. She had another idea in mind for how she can still help out the team.
“I had already set my mind to that I was going to be the ‘mom’ of everyone,” Huebner said. “And I wanted to have all the water for everyone and the times of encouraging words. I’m just a very positive person and I was ready to be there for everyone.”
Huebner was planning on going to every meet. She said she would have set up a tent somewhere and have coolers of water and snacks ready for her teammates in between events. In a sense, she would have been the team’s biggest cheerleader.
With the spring season being canceled due to COVID-19, however, there is no longer anything for Huebner to cheer on.
She’s not the only senior with a story to tell on the Hershey track and field team. There was Carlee Brownawell, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL and was poised to make a comeback. There was Celie Childears, who once had to perform a long jump in the snow. And there was William Huebner, the only senior on the boys’ side.
Brownawell was a shot put and discus thrower for the Panthers. She missed her junior season due to a torn ACL she suffered playing volleyball, missing out on the opportunity to compete.
“I saved myself through volleyball and basketball. I was a part of the team, but didn’t play,” Brownawell said. “I saved myself for track because I knew I had a good chance of going to state.”
Brownawell said she had a tough time accepting that she won’t ever get to compete at the state competition. She said it was hard to accept that her career was over, and thought she would have had more time.
Childears’ goal for the season was to just improve upon all the work she put into her last three years and help make her teammates better as well.
“I really wanted to help push the girls on the team to compete at a high level against the other teams we would’ve competed against throughout the season,” she said.
When asked if there were any memories that stick out during her time on the team, Childears mentioned the one time she had to jump in the snow at a meet.
“I could barely see the runway from where I was starting,” she said. “I couldn’t see where I was actually going to be jumping at. It was kind of funny.”
William Huebner was a three-sport athlete during his time at Hershey. Football in the fall, basketball in the winter and track in the spring. When it came to track, he was a distance runner, competing on relay teams as well.
As a runner on the team, Huebner worked with Hershey track assistant coach/athletic director Greg Welch, who praised the lone senior on the boys’ team for his work ethic after coaching him during the football season.
“He came in as a senior and had a really good season, not just as a player but as a leader,” Welch said.
He said he thought the team had some really good athletes and that they were improving. He thought they were establishing a good work culture with a relatively young team. With Huebner as the only senior, he helped shape that culture.
“He’s been a three-sport athlete his entire career,” Welch said. “This (was a loss in) his senior year for him, at least for his spring sport.”
