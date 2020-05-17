Senior Madison Irish always had a good relationship with North Platte High School girls track and field coach Cory Dosland. He was an assistant coach during Irish’s first two years on the squad, working with her as the high jump coach.
It was no surprise then that Irish’s favorite memory from her years doing track and field had something to do with Dosland.
“All of us girls were eating dinner for state, coach Dosland just became our head coach for girls track,” Irish said. “We were eating, and he told us he did not like to eat anything green in his soup. We all just died laughing. It’s just a fun memory I have with all of us and my coach.”
Irish is a two-time state-qualifier in pole vault, reaching that level as a sophomore and a junior. She was one of the returners Dosland said would have helped the team perform well this year. That was before COVID-19 stopped the season before it could even begin. Irish and some of the team’s other seniors won’t have another chance to make a run at state.
“I thought we were going to have a pretty tough team,” Dosland said. “We had some really strong individuals that had a chance to win a lot of events at a lot of meets we go to.”
Bailey Roeder was one of those seniors Dosland mentioned. She said she was excited to see how the freshmen would perform this year. She also said she wanted to work toward getting a track scholarship.
As a jumper, Roeder sought out coaches in the offseason to help her improve.
“I was reaching out to a lot of coaches to have personal workouts made to help my vertical and to help my leg strength,” she said. “I was working really hard in the offseason because I always cared about high jump, but last year and this year were the years I really became passionate about it to where I wanted to compete in it and I wanted to take it farther than I really had.”
Roeder said she was going to miss competing, but she said she would miss her track friends the most.
“They felt like my little sisters more than anything,” she said. “I enjoyed helping them out with high jump. I enjoyed watching the videos of us falling off the mats together.”
Irish said when she first found out the season wasn’t going to happen, she thought it was a joke.
“When it really hit that we didn’t have state, we didn’t have district, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Irish said. “This is my senior year, the year to be a leader and give it my all. It was just taken away.”
Dosland said he believes the team will bounce back well next year, and they should still be a strong team. He mentioned that next year’s seniors have a lot of experience, which will be boosted by a talented sophomore class.
“We had a really good freshmen class and a really good junior class,” Dosland said. “There’s a lot of talent that we have coming back and good numbers. I think we will win some meets next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.