Lost Season: North Platte High School girls soccer team's momentum toward state halted

If things had gone right this spring, the North Platte High School girls soccer team believed it would have been part of the state tournament that was scheduled to begin this coming Wednesday.
But nothing has been normal over the past few months for the athletic world and life in general.
An experienced Bulldogs squad, coming off a season with a program-high 18 victories, had its goal of a run for a third straight trip to state wiped out before the first regular-season game by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are disappointed because (soccer) is something that we love,” said Bulldogs coach Sarah Kaminski, whose team last year won the Greater Nebraska Conference title for the first time in a decade. “If you didn’t love it, you wouldn’t be disappointed it was taken away.
“But I did say (to the players) that there is more out there than just we lost our season. We talk to the kids all the time about what life skill are you gaining (from sports)? Everything we encounter in life is a palette for how am I going to handle this and how am I going to use this to move forward?”
The Bulldogs had taken steps forward in each of the past two seasons. An appearance in the Class A state tournament was followed by a run to the Class B state semifinals last year.
North Platte set a program record in goals scored in a season with 79 during that 2019 run that resulted in only the Bulldogs’ second-ever state semifinal appearance. The Haneborg cousins, Gracie and Callie, led the way with 26 and 22 goals, respectively
Callie Haneborg is among the seven seniors on the team this year. Along with Madilyn Ayres and Shelbee Clow, she will play college soccer next season.
The senior group also includes Shelby Berglund, Emily Evans, Rachel Hatch and Taylor Pankonin.
“You obviously feel bad for the seniors, and this group was an unique one,” Kaminski said. “They always been some of hardest workers out there, rain or shine, or having a great day or not.
“That’s the one thing we could always depend on from these girls — that they would give 100%. I think that will stick with us for a really long time.”
Ayres said the chemistry not only among the veteran players but the whole team was a reason for the Bulldogs’ success over the past few seasons.
“It was our relationships and the ability to work together,” said Ayres, a defender who will be part of the Central Community College women’s soccer team in Columbus. “We were all very close and worked well together. We just bonded.”
Kaminski said that connection had continued into the spring with the 30 freshman through senior players on the roster. Kaminski said the team had looked sharp in a final scrimmage, just days before the regular season was to have started with the Bulldogs moved back into the Class A field.
The next day the word came down that team and school activities were halted.
“Pieces were falling into place exactly where we needed them to be,” Kaminski said. “The girls were stepping up and we left (the scrimmage) with great optimism. With the precedent that the girls had set for us the past two years, I thought the sky was the limit for us.”
Added Ayres, “We definitely thought we could make it further (in the postseason) this year.”
Kaminski said the team’s success was also built on the players’ understanding their roles on the team and where they fit in — whether it was in the starting lineup or as a reserve.
Ayres herself was moved from forward to a defender position last year for the overall strength of the team.
“It was a big change, but (Kaminski) knew that I was able to step up and take on that role,” Ayres said. “It doesn’t really matter to me where I play. I will go where I am needed.”
Ayers and her senior teammates didn’t have the opportunity to take the field for a final time this spring, but Kaminski said the players don’t leave the program empty-handed.
“They were coming off pretty incredible freshman and sophomore years, and they have great memories, Kaminski said. “There is not a lot of negatives out there for their memories, but a lot of positives.”
