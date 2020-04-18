Lost season: Offseason work won’t pay dividends for Maxwell seniors

Kelsey Thomas didn’t think volleyball would be the last high school sport she would play.
Normally a three-sport athlete, Thomas suffered a knee injury during track last year, which cut her season short. It kept her off basketball, and she said she took the time to work on her explosive starts in hopes of a better run time.
“I didn’t do basketball this year to save my knee,” Thomas said. “Track was my main focus.”
Then came the news the spring season wasn’t going to happen. All this work Thomas put in to coming back stronger for her final track season seemed like it was for nothing.
She was used to playing three sports, and in her senior year, she only got to play one.
“It got me really, really bummed because I did take a season off, and that was kind of hard for me to even do,” Thomas, a runner and jumper, said. “In a small school, it’s really hard for you to just not play a sport when you played it all three years already.”
For many seniors on both the Maxwell High School boys’ and girls’ track teams, the news that the spring season was canceled was a hard one to face.
Maddie Heinzen was a returning state qualifier in the high jump, finishing tied for 13th after posting a 4 feet, 8 inch mark. She was one of three girls to make it to the state competition.
After getting a taste of what a trip to Omaha Burke was like, she was looking forward to making it back again this season.
“This year, I was planning on going that far,” Heinzen said. “Now, I don’t even get to, so that’s kind of a bummer. It’s how it goes, I guess.”
When the news broke about the lack of a season, Heinzen said she couldn’t believe it.
“Track didn’t even start yet, and then they were saying I wasn’t even going to be able to compete,” she said. “That’s crazy. I wouldn’t have imagined that my senior season would be taken.”
While she will miss the relationships she made through track, Heinzen said she’s not letting the lack of a season keep her feeling down.
“Just stay positive and control the things that I can control,” she said.
Jacob Gholson believed his final season would be one of his best. After all the work he put in through weightlifting and working out at the field, he was excited to see what the year would hold.
“I worked my butt off this summer to get better not only at my winter and fall sports, but also my spring sport,” Gholson, a jumper and sprinter, said. “I was really looking forward to it. We were going to have a really good boys team this year.”
Gholson said he was playing video games when he found out the news. While he wasn’t sure if the season was going to happen, he said he did some at-home workouts every now and then to stay in shape.
The loss of a senior year and season, though, got to him at first.
“I was heartbroken,” Gholson said. “That sucked knowing that not only my senior year was getting taken away from me, but that my last season of track is too.”
The first thing runner Seth Simcox thought of when the season was canceled was that he wouldn’t see his friends and his coaches.
A big reason why he likes track was because he got to be with his friends. Now, all of that was taken away.
“That was probably the saddest part to me was not being able to do practices and see everybody every day anymore,” Simcox said.
Gholson said despite all the hardships, he always has some memories to look back on. When asked if he has one that sticks out, he mentioned the time he and his partners in the 400-meter relay finally figured out their handoffs.
“We finally got it right at districts,” Gholson said. “I get it right to the third guy, and the third guy goes to hand it to our anchor and they screw up the handoff. That was more of a moment where I was like, ‘I’m ready for this for next year.’”
