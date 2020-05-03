James Lee was participating in Sutherland High School’s first tournament of the season last year when he was in a three-way tie for 15th place.
The tournament was over and they were about to award medals to the participants. In order to figure out what place Lee actually finished, he had to do a scorecard playoff.
He lost by two strokes.
“That stuck with me,” Lee said. “It was a little bit of a bitter taste, but it gave me some motivation to keep working harder and do everything I can to make myself better and help out my teammates as well.”
Lee said it was the first time he medaled at the first meet of the year. He spent the past few years playing in various varsity spots at different tournaments.
As a senior, this was the year Lee was supposed to make a significant impact on the team in one of the main five spots. He won’t get that chance once it was announced that the season will be canceled.
“That final year, you’ve been waiting forever and it seems like it has taken so long,” Lee said. “It gets here and everybody is excited. You spend the whole year talking about how long until graduation and senioritis starts kicking in. And then to not get to have my final golf season and not be in school ... it was heartbreaking.”
He said during his time on the team, there was a lot of competition for those five varsity spots, something that helped push the team to be the best it can be. He said that the boost of competition helped make him a better golfer.
“Even those weeks I wasn’t playing some of those tournaments on the varsity level, I was right behind our fifth guy by just a few strokes,” Lee said. “The competition on our team was outstanding last year.”
Coach Bo Cribelli said he saw some of that competitiveness from his players during the limited practice time the team had earlier in the spring.
“I saw good teamwork, good determination, good discipline to stick with it and a good work ethic,” he said. “The few days we did have practice, I just enjoyed being around the group of kids because they are hard working kids that are fun to work with.”
Cribelli said he encouraged his players to continue remaining active on the golf course while following social distancing during this time.
“They could practice as much as they like to,” he said. “And being outside too.”
Cribelli said as soon as school was called off for two weeks, part of the golf season was in jeopardy. As the seriousness of the situation slowly evolved, he realized the season wasn’t going to happen.
Lee said he was excited to finish his final year, but as soon as he found out about the cancellation, he was upset. As things progressed, like Cribelli, he also began losing hope on the season. Instead of moping, however, Lee chose to look at the situation a different way.
“I had started wrapping my head around that it might happen that we may not get this season,” Lee said. “When I heard that, I was bummed out, but I took that chance and chose to look at it as, ‘Well this isn’t going to happen, but what can I do to make this situation better?’”
