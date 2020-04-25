Lost season: Wallace seniors miss out on chance to lead

Senior thrower and runner Quinn Koop thought the Wallace High School track and field team could have had a decent season this year.
Everyone who was returning performed well, and it seemed as if they were all ready to take the next step in their performances this year. Mix that with what Koop said was a talented freshman class, and it seemed as if Wallace could have seen some success.
“The last couple of years, we were doing OK,” Koop said. “We had some incoming freshmen I thought were going to do really well and add to the team really well.”
They’ll never know what this team could have been after the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was kind of disappointing to not be able to see where we could’ve went with this year and this season,” Koop said.
Coach Danielle Snider said a big part of the team’s potential success would have come from the leadership of its two seniors, Sydney Pelster and Koop. Koop competed in shot put, discus and the 100-meter run. Pelster participated in long jump, the 400-meter relay, the 1,600-meter relay and the 3,200-meter relay.
She said having them around helped the underclassmen by having someone to look up to.
“They were the backbone of the team,” Snider said. “Great leaders. Great girls. Always came to practice, worked hard, and put their best effort forward. Always had a great attitude about everything.”
Just like Koop, Snider said a lot of the freshmen have potential, and she was excited to see how the distance runners and the relay teams would do this year.
“Our freshman class had a lot of athletes coming up,” Snider said. “(I was) looking forward to seeing what they could do this year at the high school level.”
For Pelster, it wasn’t just seeing how the team would perform this year that made her excited for the season. She was looking forward to having more fun bus rides with her teammates to and from meets.
“Being able to listen to music. Talk,” Pelster said. “The coaches were always fun too. So it was just a fun time where we got to relax before the event, but we weren’t really focused on school either. So we got to be ourselves and hang out.”
But now that the season has been canceled, Pelster said she is disappointed she won’t get to participate with the rest of her team, particularly the freshman talent coming in. She said she wanted to have more of those memories with her teammates.
When the news first broke, Pelster was holding out a little hope that the season could still happen going into the summer but realized it just wasn’t possible. She said it was hard to accept the fact the season, and her track and field career with it, was over.
“You work for this for three years now, so you’re really excited for it,” Pelster said. “And to know that you won’t get the opportunity to do your last year, you kind of realize you took it all for granted because you’ll never get to do it again.”
