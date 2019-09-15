Louis Smolka defeats North Platte MMA fighter Ryan MacDonald via 1st-round TKO

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Louis "Da Last Samurai" defeated North Platte’s Ryan "Main Event" MacDonald via TKO at the 4-minute, 43-second mark of the first round on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 158: Vancouver.
Smolka, who hails from Kapolei, Hawaii, caught MacDonald with a punch to the head, which appeared to stagger MacDonald. Moments later another big shot from Smolka prompted the official to stop the fight. MacDonald is now 10-2 as a professional, while Smolka improves to 16-6.
The 135-pound bantamweight bout took place at Rogers Arena and was the second UFC fight for MacDonald. In his previous UFC fight, MacDonald went the distance, but lost to Chris Gutierrez via unanimous decision in Nashville, Tennessee.
With the victory, Smolka has now won five of his last six fights after losing to Matt Schnell in his last fight before Saturday.
