GOTHENBURG — The Swedes’ season ended on a fourth-and-six attempt Friday.
Gothenburg fell short of a 16-point, second-half comeback against Ord in a 26-20 home loss that eliminated the Swedes from the Class C1 playoffs.
"This was a tough draw for us, especially after playing these guys last week," Swedes head coach Craig Haake said. "That motivational level was just a little bit different, but I’m very proud of our guys because they fought hard and kept fighting until the very end."
After defeating the Chanticleers less than a week ago in a 17-14 overtime game, the Swedes opened Friday’s game on the opposite end of 23-7 halftime score that depicted a nightmare of a first half for Gothenburg.
The Swedes’ first play of the game resulted in a fumble in their own territory, quickly turning into a Zach Smith touchdown pass to Quinton Reis from 15 yards out. Smith — who finished with a game-high 240 yards on 9-of-15 passing and two touchdowns — torched the Swedes’ secondary in the first half for 168 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
"We kind of put ourselves in a hole early. You can’t give a team like that too many chances, because they took advantage of them," Haake said. "And then our sense of urgency just wasn’t there until the second half."
The Swedes’ only score of the first half came on a 71-yard run from Maguire Bartlett that equalized the game at 7 apiece in the first quarter before Ord’s 16 unanswered points followed.
After Bartlett’s touchdown, the Chanticleers responded with a 70-yard aerial dart from Smith to Ries — the duo combining for 85 yards and two scores on two passes.
Ord then opened the second quarter with a 22-yard field goal to extend their lead to 16-7.
Forcing another Gothenburg punt with less than 5 minutes in the first half, Ord went to the air again, completing a 56-yard pass from Smith to Reis to set up a two-yard touchdown scramble from Smith.
Trailing 23-7 at halftime, the Swedes opened the second half with a defensive stop and an 80-yard drive punctuated by an Owen Geiken seven-yard carry. Ord burned the clock, but got stopped on a fourth down attempt in Gothenburg territory to end the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Gothenburg chewed further into the Ord lead by scoring on a Conner Baker 13-yard carry with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left. The score put the Swedes three points away from Ord’s lead.
The Chanticleers worked their way to the Gothenburg one-yard line, but got stuffed three consecutive times to remain without a touchdown in the second half.
"Our guys could’ve folded, but they didn’t," Haake said. "These kids just fight, fight, fight. They came back and even made a goal-line stand to give ourselves a chance there at the end to win."
The Swedes held Ord to a field goal, getting the ball back with 2:54 left in the game and a six-point deficit. Gothenburg burned the clock down to 57 seconds on three downs and four yards gained, bringing them to a decisive fourth-and-six.
The Swedes’ prayer resulted in a quarterback scramble that got stopped, leading to Ord’s offense regaining the football in time for a victory formation.
"They’re a very good team, and very well-coached," Haake said of Ord. "I’m also very proud of my team for the way they competed and fought to the end."
Ord (7-3) 13-10-0-3 — 26
Gothenburg (8-2) 7- 0-7-6 — 20
O: Smith to Reis on a 15yrd pass (PAT is good)
G: Bartlett on a 71yrd run (PAT is good)
O: Smith to Reis on a 70yrd pass (PAT no good)
O: 22yrd field goal
O: Smith on a 2yrd run (PAT is good)
G: Geiken on a 7yrd run (PAT is good)
O: 15yrd field goal
