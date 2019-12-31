MAXWELL — Thanks to the heavy snowfall and ice around the area, all but one first-round game of the Maxwell Gilson/Pierce Basketball Booster Club Tournament was moved from Monday to Tuesday.
On the girls side of the bracket, Maxwell topped Brady 49-30 on Monday, while South Loup defeated Sandhills Valley 59-18 on Tuesday afternoon.
In Tuesday’s boys action, South Loup pulled away from Sandhills Valley 71-44 and Brady beat rival Maxwell in a back-and-forth contest, 44-37.
The tournament will conclude on Thursday with boys and girls consolation and championship games. See below for Thursday’s schedule, with all games to be played in Maxwell.
BOYS
Brady 44,
Maxwell 37
They say basketball is a game of runs, and this showdown certainly lived up to that.
First it was Brady (4-3) jumping out to an 18-4 advantage after a quarter and some change. Then it was Maxwell’s turn, as the Wildcats (3-4) went on a 22-3 spurt through the second quarter and part of the the third. Last, but not least it was Brady one final time, finishing the game on a 23-11 run to get past their rivals and earn a sport in Thursday’s title game.
“This is a group with a lot of seniors and we talk about weathering the storm,” Brady head coach Chris Blecha said. “Highs and lows happen. Maxwell did a good job of withstanding our 18-4 start. They weathered our storm and we had to respond, and that’s what we talked about at halftime.”
Maxwell’s Jack Meyer drained a 3 at the halftime buzzer tying the game at 21-21 going into the break. The Wildcats continued their run in the third, taking a 26-21 lead midway through the third.
That’s when the tide change one more time.
Eagles senior Shane Merrill — who scored a game-high 14 points — converted a slashing layup to give Brady a 27-26 advantage with 1:20 remaining in the third. The two teams traded empty possessions, but after a Maxwell free throw the game was knotted again at 27-27 after three quarters.
True to form, both teams traded buckets to start the fourth, resulting in ties of 31-31, 33-33 and 36-36.
Then with 2:45 left, Thomas Most gave Brady the lead at 38-36 with 2:45 remaining, but this time there would be no more ties.
On Brady’s ensuing possession, Merrill retrieved his own rebound after a missed 3-point attempt and dished to an open Cauy Golter in the paint who finished the layup to give the Eagles a 40-36 lead.
Maxwell had another chance, trailing 40-37, but a 3-point attempt missed and the Eagles secured the rebound and were able to ice the game at the foul line.
“A win against Maxwell is a good win, because they’re a good team that works hard and plays hard,” Blecha said. “We had the long break (over Christmas) and then today guys were scooping out with the snow. It’s good to get a win and then another short break before Thursday. We look forward to correcting some of the mistakes we made and continuing the good things we did.”
Micheal Sandoval led Maxwell in scoring with nine points, while Meyer added eight and Seth Simcox chipped in six.
Brady’s Lucas Simmons followed Merrill in scoring with nine, while TJ Roe added seven.
South Loup 71,
Sandhills Valley 44
South Loup (4-2) pulled away from Sandhills Valley (0-4) in the second half for a 27-point victory.
Drew Vickers scored a game-high 22 points for the Bobcats, Grant Jones and Eddie Berger each had 15, and Jace Connell was in double figures with 10.
Ethan Nicholson led the Mavericks with 12, while Tad Dimmitt added 11.
South Loup jumped out to an early 11-2 lead, but Sandhills Valley hung around and only trailed 33-25 at halftime.
The Bobcats pulled away in the second half, continuing to assert pressure with their full-court press to outscore the Mavericks 38-19 over the final 16 minutes.
South Loup will meet Brady in Thursday’s boys title game.
First round scores
Girls
Maxwell def. Brady 49-30 (Monday)
South Loup def. Sandhills Valley 59-18
Boys
South Loup def. Sandhills Valley 71-44
Brady def. Maxwell 44-37
Thursday’s schedule
All times after first game are approximate
Girls consolation
Sandhills Valley vs. Brady, noon
Boys consolation
Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, 1:30 p.m.
Girls championship
South Loup vs. Maxwell, 3 p.m.
Boys Championship
South Loup vs. Brady, 4:30 p.m.
