MAXWELL — The Maxwell Wildcats opened the 2019-20 wrestling season with a positive first step at the Maxwell/North Platte St. Pat’s Invite on Thursday.
The Wildcats amassed 200 total team points for the victory, edging out a game Hitchcock County squad by eight points.
Maxwell had four first-place finishers in Ethan Norton at 113 pounds, Derek Gibson at 160, Caden Messersmith at 170 and Kayden Stubbs at 220.
Please see page B2 for full results.
Team results
1, Maxwell, 200. 2, Hitchcock County, 192. 3, Alma, 144. 4, Dundy County-Stratton, 104. 5, Sutherland, 86. 6, Medicine Valley, 80. 6, St. Pat’s, 80. 8, Hyannis, 55.5.
Individual results
106 — 1, Carter Brandyberry, Alma. 2, Dallas Beegle, Hitchcock County. 3, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell.
113 — 1, Ethan Norton, Maxwell. 2, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 3, Brayten Ogier, Alma.
120 — 1, Kaleb Christofferson, Hitchcock County. 2, Michael Edgar, Alma. 3, Stetson Matteson, Hyannis
126 — 1, Jack McArthur, Hitchcock County. 2, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 3, Blake Webb, Dundy County-Stratton. 4, Shane Schneider, Maxwell. 5, Kristaps Drunka, Alma.
132 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Jacob Gholson, Maxwell. 3, James Dubbs, Alma. 4, Gavin Losey, Hitchcock County. 5, Brodey Frederick, Sutherland.
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Seth Hare, Hitchcock County. 3, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s. 4, Zach Halbert, Alma. 5, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 6, Christian VanMatre, Dundy County-Stratton. 7, Jagger Baird, Maxwell.
145 — 1, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 2, Hunter Swanson, Maxwell. 3, Tanner O’Brien, Hitchcock County. 4, Kaydan Hunt, Maxwell. 5, Bruce Zogg, Sutherland. 6, Chase Bryant, St. Pat’s.
152 — 1, Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton. 2, Gideon Heaton, Hyannis. 3, Chase Wiese, Dundy County-Stratton. 4, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 5, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell. 6, Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis.
160 — 1, Derek Gibson, Maxwell. 2, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 3, Gavin White, Sutherland. 4, Bry Rowe, Hyannis. 5, Aden Thompson, St. Pat’s. 6, Klarissa Rinne, Dundy County-Stratton. 7, Braydn Gray, Medicine Valley. 8, Jessica Gage, Medicine Valley.
170 — 1, Caden Messersmith, Maxwell. 2, Rex Fell, Dundy County-Stratton. 3, Austin Christian, Alma. 4, Josh Gage, Medicine Valley. 5, Sabian Gragg, Maxwell. 6, Lunna Hottovy, Medicine Valley.
182 — 1, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 2, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley. 3, Elliott Fletcher, Alma. 4, Taylor King, St. Pat’s.
195 — 1, Daylan Russell, Alma. 2, Talan McGill, St. Pat’s. 3, Sawyer McGill, St. Pat’s. 4, Ashton Smith, Maxwell. 5, Jeffrey Nelsen, Medicine Valley. 6, Aspen Henderson, Medicine Valley.
220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 3, Drake Mues, Hitchcock County.
285 — 1, Remington Hodges, Hitchcock County. 2, Graeson Stillwagoner, Dundy County-Stratton. 3, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 4, Owen Jackson, Alma. 5, Clayton Baxter, Hitchcock County. 6, Braeden Hottovy, Medicine Valley. 7, Samuel Delatour, Sutherland
