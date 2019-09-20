Maxwell-Garden Co. football game moved to Friday due to lightning

MAXWELL — Maxwell postponed their Thursday night game against Garden County to tonight at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s football game in Maxwell halted just before kickoff due to lightning that continued throughout the night, leaving officials and coaches on both sides to call the game.
There will be no gate fee collected to enter the game
on Friday.
Maxwell is 1-1 with a 66-44 win over Morrill in their opener and a 56-37 loss to Overton.
Garden County is 3-0 and has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 176 to 81
