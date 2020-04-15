Quin Conner was an assistant boys basketball coach at Conestoga High School when he saw a posting for a new head coaching job.
Conner, a four-year player in college, had finished his second season with Conestoga, and he was now weighing his options of moving back west. He decided to apply after talking to his family.
Nearly two days later, he got the news Maxwell High School wanted him to be the new boys basketball coach. The school plans to publicly announce the hire Thursday.
“This is going to be my first opportunity to have my own ‘program,’” Conner said. “Any time you take over a new job, go to a new school, you get immersed in a new culture, new community, new people.”
Conner said he will be teaching seventh, eighth and ninth grade social studies at Maxwell as well as possibly helping out the track team in the spring.
Conner played basketball at Doane University after graduating from Valentine High School. In his senior year, he averaged 5.7 points per game, and was second on the team in both rebounds (162) and blocks (14). From there, he started his coaching career at Conestoga.
“I’m definitely a player-first coach,” Conner said. “I’m a young guy. I’m super enthusiastic. In the past, kids loved playing for me, and we played really hard.”
Conner said he plans on introducing himself through Zoom, a video communication service, to the rest of the team early next week once he gets contact information from the school.
He has already started watching film and looking at records from previous seasons to get to know some of his players.
“I don’t really care about wins and losses in the past,” Conner said. “Every year is a new year when it comes to high school basketball. You could have zero wins one year and make a district final the next year. I’m not going in with any preconceived notions. It’s going to be a clean slate for me.”
In his first season, Conner’s goal is for his players to outwork and outhustle other teams.
“My goal for this job is just to say, when you see Maxwell on the schedule, it’s not going to be a pushover. We’re going to give you a tough out and we’re going to be in a dogfight until the final buzzer.”
