Basketball was always a staple in Lane Swedberg’s family growing up. His brothers are coaches, and he played basketball at Wallace High School up until he graduated in 2011.
Swedberg took up coaching while in high school, working with kids on the weekends. He even coached while at Chadron State College, working with different students.
It was only fitting Swedberg continued with that passion after college and became a middle school girls basketball coach in North Platte. After four years in the position, he knew it was time to move to the next level.
“I love middle school basketball,” he said. “It’s fun, but at times, there’s not that same level of intensity you get if you’re coaching at the varsity level.”
He will now have that chance.
Maxwell High School announced the hiring of Swedberg as its new girls basketball coach on Wednesday. He will replace former coach Kassie Schuett, who took the girls basketball job at Gothenburg High School. He will also be teaching math and reading interventions for kindergarten through sixth grade.
“He’s energetic,” Maxwell athletic director Ryan Jones said. “He’s the kind of guy I can sit in a room with him and you’re just smiling the whole time. He’s a very positive person. Has a great look on life. He’s going to be a player’s coach. The girls are going to love playing for him.”
Swedberg said he feels ready to make that transition from middle school to high school, and he’s excited to see where he goes from here.
“I’m excited. I’m a little bit nervous about the whole thing.” Swedberg said. “But I have a passion for the sport, and I’m excited to be able to share that with others at a higher level of basketball.”
He said one of the first things he wants to do is learn the program the players knew already and work with them on improving it. He said he expects the team in the first year to get better every day and help each other get better as well.
“Coach Schuett had a great program in place already, so I’m just excited to see what we can do to grow to go forward,” Swedberg said. “We don’t want to take any steps backward, but to take everything that she’s done and see what we can tweak here and there.”
As with most coaching changes, there’s usually the challenge of getting the players used to having a new coach. Both Jones and Swedberg said assistant coach Annie Seamann, who was with the program last season, is staying on to help Swedberg transition.
Jones said Swedberg and Seamann worked together before in North Platte, and he believes that chemistry they already have will help push the team forward.
“She brought a lot to the program,” Jones said of Seamann. “She’s going to stay in that position to help coach Swedberg, and we feel like those two will work wonderful together and will move our program in a positive direction where coach Schuett had it going the last three years.”
Swedberg said he’s going to work with Seamann and the administration at Maxwell to get a video call with the team so he can introduce himself and encourage them to remain active in the offseason.
“I know we probably won’t be able to do a lot during the summer, but try to keep basketball at the forefront of their minds,” Swedberg said. “So kind of give them a few things they can focus on here and now because we don’t know what the future’s going to look like. Just to kind of give them a few small, little things they can do to keep basketball fresh in their mind.”
