Maxwell's Janie Sommer signs with McCook Community College

Janie Sommer of Maxwell signs a letter of intent to play volleyball at McCook Community College next season. Sommer is a senior at Maxwell High school. Her parents, Jason and Gina Sommer, were on hand, along with McCook CC coach Hayley Kobza. “I’m really excited. I’ll probably be right side hitter and possible setter. I’ve been playing volleyball since I was in third grade,” Janie Sommer said. “I really like the community aspect (at MCC). The volleyball team does a lot in the community, which is really cool. I have some family down there, which is cool too.” Kobza said, “I like that she’s tall, she’s left-handed and she’s very versatile in all the volleyball skills. She can hit, she can set, she can pass and she seems like a very good leader.”