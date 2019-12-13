Maxwell ran away with the team title, while Lexington JV was runner-up, followed by Brady and the host Irish at the St. Pat’s Invite on Friday at the McGahan Activities Center in North Platte.
Team results
1, Maxwell, 219. 2, Lexington JV, 167. 3, Brady, 118. 4, St. Pats, 109. 5, Elm Creek, 103. 6, Dundy County-Stratton, 84. 7, Kimball, 52.
Induvidual results
(Top 5)
106 — 1, Ethan Mins, Lexington JV. 2, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 3, Jayden Ureste, Lexington JV. 4, Matthew Johnson, Kimball. 5, Isaac Shaner, Brady.
113 — 1, Jackson Konrad, Lexington JV. 2, Greg Treffer, Lexington JV. 3, Zeke Lucas, Lexington JV. 4, Ethan Norton, Maxwell. 5, Cristian Ortega, Lexington JV.
120 — 1, Jovanny Gandara, Lexington JV. 2, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 3, Kytzia Hernandez, Lexington JV. 4, Linda Campazano, Lexington JV. 5, Fransisca Walsh, Lexington JV.
126 — 1, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington JV. 2, Shane Schneider, Maxwell. 3, Blake Webb, Dundy County/Stratton. 4, Isaac Pool, Elm Creek. 5, Dax Connick, St. Pats.
132 — 1, Adrian Navarette, Lexington JV. 2, Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek. 3, Connor Cluff, Kimball. 4, Angel Vega, Lexington JV.
145 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 3, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek. 4, Hunter Deeds, St. Pats. 5, Max Serrano, Elm Creek.
152 — 1, Travis Quintana, Elm Creek. 2, Serbando Diaz, Dundy County/Stratton. 3, Chase Wiese, Dundy County/Stratton. 4, Cristian Melendez, Lexington JV. 5, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell.
160 — 1, Derek Gibson, Maxwell. 2, Aden Thompson, St. Pats. 3, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell. 4, Rex Fell, Dundy County/Stratton. 5, Gabe Trampe, Elm Creek.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Caden Messersmith, Maxwell.
182 — 1, Talan McGill, St. Pats. 2, Noah Jurjens, Brady. 3, Taylor King, St. Pats. 4, Erik Lopez, Lexington JV.
195 — 1, Justin Schroll, St. Pats. 2, Chase Swartwood, Elm Creek. 3, Sawyer McGill, St. Pats. 4, Ashton Smith, Maxwell. 5, Sebastian Dones, Lexington JV.
220 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Kaden Dady, Brady. 3, Delton Haines, Dundy County/Stratton. 4, Cameron Carr, Brady. 5, Landon Nichols, St. Pats.
285 — 1, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 2, Graeson Stillwagoner, Dundy County/Stratton. 3, Stephen Bateman, Kimball.
